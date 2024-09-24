Cyril Ramaphosa is currently in the USA, where he is talking up the Government of National Unity (GNU)

Ramaphosa has praised the work done by the GNU, describing it as South Africa's second miracle

The UN Secretary-General believes that other countries can draw inspiration from the GNU initiative

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the Government of National Unity as South Africa's second miracle.

South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) is garnering international praise, and President Cyril Ramaphosa couldn’t be prouder.

Ramaphosa has been promoting the GNU in New York, describing it as South Africa’s “second miracle.”

Rampahosa praises work done by GNU

Speaking at the Business Council for International Understanding roundtable, the president mentioned that the first GNU, formed in 1994, was considered the first miracle.

He added that this one was more impactful because the first one, inaugurated by Nelson Mandela, was dictated by the constitution, whereas this one was voluntary.

"Ten political parties have come together to coalesce around a common agenda for economic growth and sustainable development in our country," he said.

He added that the 10 parties have been working together to forge a way forward for South Africa.

UN Secretary-General hails SA’s GNU

Ramaphosa added that he also had a discussion with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who congratulated SA on their new government.

Guterres told Ramaphosa that the world could learn from South Africa on how to forge unity and bring diverse people together to move their country forward.

Businesses communities responding well to GNU

The president also noted how, since the formation of the GNU, businesses have been responding very positively.

News24 reported that in the past four months since the general election, numerous businesses have either invested further in the country or reversed plans to withdraw their investments.

Ramaphosa happy with GNU's progress

President Cyril Ramaphosa is thrilled with the enthusiasm that ministers in the GNU are showing.

The new government has had its detractors since its formation, but the president is pleased with the progress.

Briefly News previously reported that the president was impressed with the energy brought by the new cabinet.

