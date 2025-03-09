The South African government will not get into dispute with Donald Trump over his recent claims

The United States leader claimed that land was being confiscated in SA and that it wasn't a good place to be

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they wanted a mutually respectful relationship with the US

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the government won't engage in a debate with Donald Trump. Image: Rodger Bosch/ Anna Moneymaker

South Africa will not engage in a back-and-forth with President Donald Trump over his recent threats.

That's the word from Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, who reacted to the United States of America leader's latest comments.

Trump recently targeted the country once more, claiming that land was being confiscated and that it was not a good place to be in at the moment. He also said that foreign funding would be cut to the country.

SA is keen to have mutual trade with US

Addressing Trump's latest comments against the country, spokesperson Magwenya told Reuters that the country wasn't going to partake in counterproductive megaphone diplomacy with Trump.

"We remain committed to building a mutually beneficial bilateral trade, political and diplomatic relationship with the U.S. and this relationship must be based on mutual respect and respect for South Africa's independence and sovereignty," he said.

How politicians and parties reacted to Trump’s threats

Trump's interference in the country has been criticised by many in South Africa, with politicians and political parties voicing their opinions.

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe stated that South Africa should withhold its minerals if Trump withheld funding, while Action SA called the US president’s remarks reckless. The Democratic Alliance originally noted with concern Trump’s threats to cut funding, and has since sent a delegation to the US to try and strengthen the strained relations between the two countries.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader Julius Malema have particularly been vocal about the issue. Malema recently stated that the US leader was punishing the country for its support of Palestine.

Malema also questioned why South Africans would want to kill white people in the country when the majority of them loved white people.

What you need to know about Trump’s threats

Trump offers citizenship to SA farmers

Briefly News reported that Trump has taken aim at South Africa once again, saying that terrible things were happening in the country.

The US President has once more offered citizenship to farmers and their families in the country, saying the process would be speedy.

Many South Africans had enough of Trump's false claims about the state of the country and opted to troll him on social media.

