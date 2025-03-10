Finance Minister and African National Congress member Enoch Godongwana will stand before officials from his party to convince them to okay his budget

The first Government of National Unity budget speech was postponed to 12 March after GNU members disagreed over the budget

An insider claimed that the Economic Freedom Fighters could be convinced to support the budget

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Enoch Godongwana will meet with ANC top brass over the budget. Images: Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images and Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — African National Congress (ANC) member and finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to lobby senior party members on 10 March 2025 to approve his latest budget proposal. This was after Speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza announced the postponement of the speech to 12 March.

What will happen at Luthuli House?

TimesLIVE reported that Godongwana is expected at the ANC's headquarters, Luthulu House, to present proposed changes to the budget speech. Godongwana is reportedly refusing to budge on a tax increase. He pointed out that the tax increase is necessary to keep the Social Relief Distress grant alive.

Godongwana could plead with the party's senior members to approve his new budget two days before the speech. The ANC held a recent National Workers Committee meeting in the Free State on the weekend of 8 and 9 March. Another insider said that an agreement could be reached before the Wednesday deadline. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) could be convinced to support the proposed changes to the budget.

The Government of National Unity rejected the 2% Value-Added-Tax (VAT) proposal Godongwana was expected to make during the budget speech, which was scheduled for 12 February. The Democratic Alliance presented alternatives to the proposed VAT increase. Briefly News spoke to an economist who said a VAT increase could adversely affect the poor.

Enoch Godongwana will be at Luthuli House. Image: Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the budget speech

Godongwana wanted to slash the SRD

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Godongwana said that the option to scrap the SRD grant altogether was on the table. He remarked that it would have prevented a tax increase.

Godongwana said that he was concerned in the past that the government would not afford the SRD grant, which wasintended to be a temporary solution.

