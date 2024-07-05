Potchefstroom Community Hands Couple Over to SAPS for Allegedly Murdering 4-Year-Old Toddler
- A couple from Potchefstroom in the North West were arrested for allegedly killing a four-year-old toddler
- The couple allegedly took the child's life in 2023 and buried him in a shallow grave, and the community handed them over to the police
- Some South Africans theorised that there was a more sinister motive behind the couple allegedly murdering the child
POTCHEFSTROOM, NORTH WEST — The community of Boiketlong in Potchefstroom in the North West intervened in a murder case in 2023. Their actions led to the arrest of a couple that allegedly murdered a toddler.
Potchefstroom couple allegedly murder child
According to the South African Police Service, a 26-year-old man and his 31-year-old partner received a visit from members of the community and the councillor. The community, which lived in Extension 4, was concerned that they had no longer seen the 4-year-old toddler, who was last seen in July last year.
The councillor pressed the woman, and she relented. She made up stories when they asked her questions, and she eventually allegedly confessed that she and the boyfriend murdered the child and buried him in a shallow grave. The community then took the couple to the police station. They will appear before the Rustenburg Magistrates Court.
Horrified netizens blame sinister motives
South Africans on Facebook believed the couple allegedly killed the child for darker reasons.
Nyaoza Boy Litaba said:
"Some kind of devil ritual."
Thandaza Khumalo said:
"Hopefully the child sacrifice was not for this guy."
Kgati Maboya said:
"People want to be rich and they sacrifice their own children. This is too much."
Susan Evans said:
"Well done on the investigation and successful arrests."
Missing Mpumalanga child found buried in cemetery
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a six-year-old from Mpumalanga was found buried in a cemetery.
The child was reported missing a few weeks before he was located at a cemetery. South Africans were heartbroken.
