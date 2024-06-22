The dashcam footage of a truck barreling down a Durban highway caught a brazen robbery in broad daylight

A group of men were seen standing in the middle of the road, wielding what appeared to be guns as they motioned for the truck to stop

The thieves proceeded to search the vehicle, taking cell phones and demanding cash from the driver and his assistant

A clip of the ordeal was shared on the @VehicleTrackerz X page, sparking reactions from concerned online users

Going about your business should bring peace, especially when you're behind the wheel, looking to reach your next destination.

The last thing you expect is to be brought to a screeching halt while driving at high speed by someone standing in the middle of the road.

Armed robbers bring truck to stop

Even worse, you don't expect them to be armed with a gun, which they wield in your face with impunity as they proceed to relieve you of your valuables.

This scenario played out when a truck driver and his assistant found themselves in a terrifying robbery situation near KwaMashu in Durban.

The @VehicleTrackerz X page posted a clip of the harrowing ordeal.

The caption read:

"Dashcam captures robbery of truck driver and assistant on Dumisani Makhaye Road near KwaMashu, Durban."

After spotting four figures standing across both lanes of the highway, the driver, with nowhere to go, brings the heavy vehicle to a stop on the side of the road.

As the situation dawns on them, the driver motions for the assailants to go ahead and approach.

Thugs search, take everything of worth

He is heard saying:

"Wozani, bafethu (come on, guys)."

As the suspects open the doors, he continues speaking, appealing to them not to shoot them.

They take his phone from his hand and he and his assistant, who happened to be in the middle of eating his lunch, comply with the rest of the robbers' demands while appearing visibly scared.

As they continue searching the men and the truck, the gun-wielding thugs are heard saying:

"Aphi amafone? Niphetheni la? Khona ini? Uphi uWallet? Lethani imali."

At one point, getting them out of the truck, one of them slaps the driver across the head, seemingly to force him into further compliance.

Robbery leaves Saffas aghast

Online users immediately rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the scenes captured.

Some lauded the driver for his composure; others criticised him for apparently putting his co-worker in harm's way, and others still eyed him suspiciously.

Briefly News notes some of the reactions.

@BlaqMarvl wrote:

"Truck drivers are always advised not to retaliate; all goods are insured and, thus, can be replaced. However, the risk is that with compliance, you can still end up dead."

@UncleLebo asked:

"Why did he stop?"

@FransSekonya offered:

"This driver sold out his colleague. He must be investigated, tsek."

N3 Highway robbery suspects nabbed

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that police arrested six suspects who committed robberies and kidnappings along the N3 highway.

It is the same highway where Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was robbed in the presence of her bodyguards.

