The South African Weather Service has upgraded the yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds to an orange level 6

Damaging winds are expected across the Western Cape, with strong to gale-force winds (40-60km/h)

Gusts of wind will hit even higher speeds of 90-120km/h until Tuesday evening, 27 August 2024

CAPE TOWN—Weather warnings have gone up four levels in the course of the day. The South African weather service has warned about the impact gale-force winds can have and the speeds they can reach.

Collapsed metal structured in Access Park, Kenilworth, Cape Town. Image: @CapeTown_Bru

The Disaster Risk Management Centre is monitoring for any potential impacts from the inclement weather this morning in the Western Cape.

According to the SA Weather Service, the rainfall and wind gusts experienced across the metropole will start easing off in the early hours of tomorrow.

These two updates were when the warning level was still at the yellow level 2 warning.

But, as the day wore on, the weather conditions changed rapidly.

The main entrance of Access Park in Kenilworth is closed due to a structure that blew over. The second video shows workers trying to remove the damaged structure that lay blocking the road. CCTV camera's caught the moment when the disaster struck.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, and no shops reported any damage. But, they were forced to close until the road was cleared.

The weather bureau listed potential impacts, including uprooted trees and damage to roofs. Below, you can see a tree that fell across Kelvin Road in Newlands, blocking traffic and pedestrians from using the road.

Sports fixtures in the city get blown away

The PSL quickly postponed a hotly anticipated football game between local team Cape Town City and Gauteng's Orlando Pirates, which was to be played at the DHL stadium this evening.

Capetonians take to Twitter to discuss the weather

@jodiboner_ says the weather is making him long for Joburg"

"Cape Town weather has us in deep seasonal depression, Joburg is 28 and in summer already , am I regretting moving here 😂😭😭🤡"

@andisiwe__boya thinks we should keep our family close:

"I hope y’all tell your friends and family in Cape Town that you love them daily (in winter). One day we’re gonna wake up to news that city has been wiped out by its crazy weather."

Colder weather warning for Gauteng

Briefly News in related news, reported that the South African Weather Service has alerted Gauteng residents to brace for chilly weather in the upcoming week. Temperatures are anticipated to fall as a cold front moves through the country's southern regions.

While some South Africans dismissed the forecast, others joked about the country's unpredictable weather patterns.

