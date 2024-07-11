Residents of Wynberg were left in shock after a sudden, tornado-like event caused significant damage to homes

The storm, characterised by high winds and swirling debris, lasted around 30 minutes and left a trail of destruction

Local authorities have not confirmed if it was a tornado or a powerful storm cell

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court, weather, accidents and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

According to residents, the tornado-like event tore through the area, causing significant damage to homes and infrastructure and uprooting trees. Images: @DJ_BongoSA.

Source: Twitter

Residents of Wynberg were left in shock following a sudden and severe tornado-like event.

According to residents, the tornado-like event tore through the area, causing significant damage to homes and infrastructure and uprooting trees.

The unexpected storm hit with high winds and swirling debris that many described as resembling a tornado.

See the video on X below:

Left destruction behind

The event lasted approximately 30 minutes but left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Power outages were reported in several neighbourhoods, and emergency services were quickly overwhelmed with calls for assistance.

Local authorities have not confirmed whether the phenomenon was an actual tornado or an extremely powerful storm cell.

The South African Weather Service upgraded Thursday's weather warning for disruptive rainfall from Level 6 to 8, underscoring the severity of the situation.

The experience shook residents

Residents spoke to Briefly News to share their experiences and the devastation they witnessed.

A resident, Sarah Thompson, said the wind was so strong that it felt like it would rip their house apart.

“I've never seen anything like this in my life. It was like something out of a movie. We're just grateful no one was hurt.

“Our neighborhood looks like a war zone, trees are down, roofs are damaged, and there's debris everywhere. It's going to take a long time to recover from this.”

Maria Lopez told Briefly News that the almost tornado was terrifying.

"I'm still in shock. I heard this loud roaring sound, and when I looked outside, I saw the trees bending and debris flying everywhere.

“The kids are scared, and we’re trying to calm them. It’s a very stressful situation.”

Possible state of disaster

ANC Provincial Legislature leader Khalid Sayed highlighted the significant toll of the extreme weather.

Sayed cited widespread damage to homes, roads, and public infrastructure, with thousands of residents displaced and urgently needing assistance.

See the post on X below:

"In light of the devastating effects of ongoing heavy rain and storms, I urge you to invoke a state of disaster under sections 41[1] of the State Management Act 57 of 2002."

Sayed's letter urged advocating for the mobilisation of resources and support for NGOs actively aiding affected communities.

Western Cape on high alert: Cold front expected to bring downpour and snowfall

Briefly News reported that Western Cape residents must prepare for another cold front to hit the province on 9 July 2024.

The SAWS said the weather system would result in heavy rainfall, a drop in mercury, and rough winds.

The province’s emergency response teams were reportedly on standby to tackle any eventuality that may arise.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News