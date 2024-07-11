The ANC in the Western Cape has called for a state of disaster declaration due to severe weather

Premier Alan Winde is also now considering this measure while prioritising damage assessment

The South African Weather Service raised the weather warning to Level 8 for disruptive rainfall, highlighting the urgency of the situation

The Western Cape government says it is considering declaring a state of disaster as severe weather batters the province. Images: Twitter/ @_ArriveAlive and Brenton Geach.

The ANC in the Western Cape has requested the declaration of a state of disaster amid intense weather.

This led Premier Alan Winde to contemplate declaring a disaster in response to severe weather wreaking havoc across the province.

However, Winde indicated that while considering this measure, the priority remains to assess the crisis.

"A state of disaster is something we will consider, but our immediate focus is evaluating the damage's extent. We will proceed with this assessment as soon as possible."

National protocols for the declaration

Winde told News24 that assessing damages and costs precedes any formal declaration process mandated by national protocols.

"We've been discussing this extensively, including during yesterday's Digicon, but our decision as a cabinet hinges on a comprehensive evaluation of the ongoing impacts.

"This assessment is crucial given the forecast for continued days of heavy rainfall and severe weather."

ANC Provincial Legislature leader Khalid Sayed highlighted the significant toll of the extreme weather.

Sayed cited the widespread damage to homes, roads, and public infrastructure, with thousands of residents displaced and urgently needing assistance.

"In light of the devastating effects of ongoing heavy rain and storms, I urge you to invoke a state of disaster under sections 41[1] of the State Management Act 57 of 2002."

SAWS upgraded the weather warning

The South African Weather Service upgraded Thursday's weather warning for disruptive rainfall from Level 6 to 8, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Wouter Kriel, spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, emphasised immediate safety concerns.

"Our immediate focus is on ensuring the safety of people and property. Assessment and necessary actions will follow."

Western Cape schools to close amid level 8 weather warning

Briefly News reported yesterday that in response to a level 8 weather warning, the Western Cape Education Department announced the closure of schools in several districts for tomorrow.

Affected areas include the Metro, Cape Winelands, and Overberg districts, with learner transport services suspended.

Schools in the West Coast District and Eden and Central Karoo District will remain open.

