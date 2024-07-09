As two cold fronts approach, the Western Cape faces intensified rainfall and a Level 8 weather warning, causing significant flooding in over 70 neighbourhoods

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis urges vigilance as emergency services are mobilised to respond swiftly to incidents

In contrast, other parts of South Africa can expect fine to warm weather, highlighting the stark differences in regional conditions

Two more cold fronts on the way towards the end of the week. Possible flooding for the Western Cape as the rain persists. Images: Stock.

As two cold fronts approach, the Western Cape prepares for intensified rainfall that could exacerbate flooding in already waterlogged areas.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued the region a Level 8 weather warning, indicating severe conditions expected over the coming days.

See the warning from SAWS on X below:

Floods affect communities in Cape Town

Since the onset of persistent bad weather, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis reported significant impacts across more than 70 neighbourhoods.

Heavy rains have caused the Eerste and Liesbeek rivers to overflow, resulting in flooding that has disrupted daily life and threatened infrastructure.

See the video on X below:

"We are closely monitoring the situation as these weather systems develop."

Mayor Hill-Lewis stated, urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Emergency services have been mobilised to respond swiftly to any incidents arising from the anticipated rainfall.

Better weather conditions in parts of the country

While the Western Cape braces for continued wet weather and potential flooding, other parts can expect contrasting conditions.

Forecasters predict fine to warm weather for much of the nation, starkly contrasting the challenging conditions faced by residents in the Western Cape.

Authorities advise residents to stay informed through official channels and to heed any evacuation orders or safety directives issued by local authorities.

The South African Weather Service continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as the weather systems progress towards the end of the week.

