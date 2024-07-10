In response to a level 8 weather warning, the Western Cape Education Department has announced the closure of schools in several districts tomorrow

Affected areas include the Metro, Cape Winelands, and Overberg districts, with learner transport services suspended

Schools in the West Coast District and Eden and Central Karoo District will remain open

The SAWS has issued a level 8 weather warning for certain parts of the Province, affecting the Metro, Cape Winelands, Overberg, and West Coast districts. Image: Supplied.

In response to an impending severe weather event, the Western Cape Education Department has announced the closure of schools in several districts on 11 July.

This decision follows extensive consultations with the Provincial Disaster Risk Management and the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

SAWS has issued a level 8 weather warning for the Western Cape, affecting the Metro, Cape Winelands, Overberg, and West Coast districts.

An intense cold front is expected to bring substantial rainfall to these areas, exacerbating the risk of flooding due to already saturated soil conditions.

Some metros announced the closure

All public and special schools in the Metro South, Metro Central, Metro North, and Metro East Education Districts will be closed.

Schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg Education Districts will also be closed.

Learner transport services to these affected schools will be suspended.

However, schools in the West Coast District and the Eden and Central Karoo District will remain open.

Principals in the affected areas are advised to stay accessible via phone for updates from Circuit Managers.

Schools are requested to inform parents and caregivers of the closures and to arrange additional educational activities for learners where feasible.

Gift of the Givers has confirmed its commitment to extending humanitarian aid relief efforts in weather-affected Western Cape communities.

Severe weather alert: 2 More cold fronts approaching

Briefly News previously reported as two cold fronts approach, the Western Cape faces intensified rainfall and a Level 8 weather warning, causing significant flooding in over 70 neighbourhoods.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis urges vigilance as emergency services are mobilised to respond swiftly to incidents.

In contrast, other parts of South Africa can expect fine to warm weather, highlighting the stark differences in regional conditions.

