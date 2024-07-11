A woman on TikTok has shared a concerning clip of her frozen car due to the drastic drop in temperature

Sihle Nkosi from Johannesburg could not believe how the frigid weather froze her car into a popsicle

The drop in temperature concerned many netizens, who discussed the issue in the comments section

South Africa's winter season has shown its most abrasive side this year.

A woman shared how the frigid Johannesburg weather froze her car. Image: @Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images/@Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The massive temperature drop has deserted Mzansi citizens in the middle of Antarctica.

It is the coldest South African winter yet

Mzansi experiences major storms every winter, but this year seems too harsh. A woman from Johannesburg shared a mind-boggling clip of her car frozen by the frigid weather.

The popsicle-looking car cannot be opened or moved because the unbearable cold has forced it to stay stationary until the sun is allowed to lead the rescue.

Watch the video below:

Winter season forcing Mzansi to stay home

The clip has been trending amid the five-day Cape Town winter storm. The storm has kept children out of schools, claimed informal and formal settlements, blown away roofs, flooded homes, and caused major road accidents with slippery, icy snow.

Capetonians have been complaining about the major drop in temperatures, the harsh winds that were strong enough to redirect a waterfall's flow, the intrusive floods, and the unbearably heavy rainfall since Sunday, July 7th.

Netizens were stunned by the results of the unbearably cold weather and gathered in the comments for a brief conversation:

@userAbigail133 felt sorry for the homeless:

"Ohoo God have mercy for those who don't have homes or shelters."

@Rhoo announced what they would do in this situation:

"If I got out the house and found my car this frozen, I go back to bed and call in sick."

@Phiwe thought of the less fortunate:

"Not me thinking about how Homeless people are surviving in this cold weather."

Homeless Woman From Gugulethu Attacked by Cape Town Storm

Briefly News also reported that a homeless mother of three has been living on the streets of Cape Town for fifteen years. The lady has had it tough this winter as Cape Town’s unforgiving storm has been persistent.

