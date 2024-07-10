The vicious Cape storms have gotten more robust and more wicked

It has been four excruciating days of enduring a massive drop in temperature, strong winds and heavy rain

The weather has managed to claim homes based in formal and informal settlements

Cape Town has been a frigid and gloomy zone since Sunday the 7th.

Western Cape's winter storm introduces snow. Image: @Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images/ @its_ahmed_ad/TikTok

The weather has gotten more extreme over the past four days, and formal and informal settlements have been claimed.

Cape Town weather introduces snow

The terrible Cape Town weather knows no mercy and shows no intent of slowing down. The extreme downpours have been felt by those living in formal and informal settlements.

Intrusive floods have woken up families; others have endured chilly heads due to strong winds blowing their roofs. Commuters had to wrestle with the stormy weather as they raced to work.

Ahmed shared a clip of a Mercedes Benz stuck in a chunk of snow on his TikTok. They saw the incident in Ceres, Matroosberg.

Ahmed captioned his post:

“Snow in South Africa.”

Watch the video below:

Extreme stormy weather in Cape Town

Instead of slowing down, the weather added snow to the mix, explaining the vast temperature drop throughout the Western Cape. The roads have become icy and slippery, causing numerous road accidents, which led to certain roads being closed in Stellenbosch since Sunday.

The chunky snow has made it hard for cars to enjoy a smooth ride on the road. Some got stuck, including a Mercedes beast that needed a group of men to save it from being claimed by the raging storm.

Netizens were amazed by the unforgiving storm and commented:

@user6648200928469 has no hope for small cars during snow winter storm:

"Tazz is sleeping there."

@BVLCK Kurios is amazed at Western Cape's extreme weather:

"SA now has , snow, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes and snow all in one year."

Homeless Woman From Gugulethu Attacked by Cape Town Storm

a homeless mother of three has been living on the streets of Cape Town for fifteen years. The lady has had it tough this winter as Cape Town's unforgiving storm has been persistent.

Source: Briefly News