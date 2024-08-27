The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to expect cold weather conditions in the coming week

Temperatures are expected to drop as a cold front travels through the southern parts of the country

Some South Africans dismissed the forecast, and some made jokes about the weather patterns in the country

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding, fuel prices, climate and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SAWS warned Gautengers that the week will get colder. Image: Yevgeniy Sambulov

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Gauteng residents must brace for a cold week as a cold front sweeps through the country's southern parts.

SAWS warns of cold weather patterns

According to SABC News, the South African Weather Service revealed that the cold front is expected to bring cold weather conditions from Wednesday, 28 August. Temperatures could drop to the mid-to-high20s in Gauteng North and colder in the southern parts of the province.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The temperature will drop some more the following day, and Friday could be the coldest, with an expected 18 to 20 degrees. They also warned Western Cape residents in the Cape Winelands and the southern parts of Central Karoo of damaging winds beginning today.

Sout5h Africans react to weather forecast

Netizens on Facebook had various flavourful comments about the weather conditions.

Tonny Murhula Musanganya said:

"It is man's prediction. The weather will be just fine."

Stephanie Norris said:

"And here we are, 37 degrees today."

Melissa Hasseim said:

"Let it stay in Gauteng and not come to Cape Town. It's already so cold here."

Olga Davis said:

"Bring back the old winter. This one is taking his job too seriously."

Abel Bigjohn said:

"We have girlfriends. We don't care."

Dipuo Dips said:

"Cold front or hot front, I'm drinking alcohol this weekend."

Western Cape declared disaster after severe cold fronts hit the province

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Western Cape Government declared it a disaster area in July after cold fronts tore through the province.

The cold fronts brought severe weather patterns, destroying homes and leaving thousands displaced in the province.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News