The Western Cape has been declared a disaster area due to severe cold fronts

An orange Level 6 warning is issued for Drakenstein, Witzenberg, and Stellenbosch

Authorities are mobilising resources to address the urgent humanitarian crisis

As severe weather conditions persist across the Western Cape, authorities remain on high alert for the significant impact of ongoing cold fronts. Images: Dwayne Senior, Brenton Geach and Rodger Bosch.

The Western Cape has officially been declared a disaster area due to several severe cold fronts that have severely affected the region.

The provincial government approached the National Disaster Risk Management Centre for provincial disaster classification, which has been granted.

Around 100,000 people were significantly impacted by the extreme weather conditions in Cape Town.

Level 6 warning warning in the area

As the province braces for more heavy rainfall this weekend, an orange Level 6 warning has been issued for the municipalities of Drakenstein, Witzenberg, and Stellenbosch.

Wouter Kriel, spokesperson for Provincial Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, told EWN about the province's urgent humanitarian challenge.

“We can confirm that the National Disaster Management Centre has granted us a disaster classification.

"This will be very useful for us to mobilise resources from various spheres of government in the near future as we address these challenges."

With continued adverse weather on the horizon, authorities are actively preparing to respond to the ongoing humanitarian needs and mitigate further risks in the affected communities.

More individuals affected

During a Joint Operations Centre meeting today, it was reported that approximately 100,000 individuals have been affected in the City of Cape Town, with 33,000 structures damaged due to the relentless weather.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, emphasised the urgent humanitarian crisis.

“We have a huge humanitarian situation to deal with, and all authorities are working together to address this."

Minister Bredell announced that the provincial government has approached the National Disaster Management Centre for a disaster classification, with an announcement expected soon.

“We desperately need additional resources to sustain our disaster management operations.”

Premier Alan Winde echoed these sentiments, urging the national government to expedite the disaster declaration process.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Western Cape Government and its stakeholders to complete necessary assessments and thanked them for their commitment to serving the province's most vulnerable populations.

