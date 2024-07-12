The Western Cape is bracing for the last cold front of the week, with SAWS warning of heavy rain, damaging waves, and strong winds

Coastal areas are on high alert, and residents are advised to exercise caution due to potential disruptions and hazardous conditions

Authorities are on standby to assist affected communities, emphasising safety and vigilance

The last cold front marks the end of a particularly active week of weather for the Western Cape, which remains amid its winter season.

The Western Cape is bracing for the impact of the last cold front of the week, set to make landfall today.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings of scattered to widespread showers and rain, coupled with damaging waves along the western and southern coastlines.

Strong winds are also expected to persist over parts of the south-western interior.

More severe weather conditions

The cold front is anticipated to significantly change weather conditions, with heavy rain likely to affect various regions throughout the day.

Coastal areas, particularly those along the western and southern coasts, are on high alert for potentially damaging waves, prompting authorities to advise residents to exercise caution.

SAWS has forecasted that the western and southern coastlines will experience the brunt of the cold front.

High-energy waves, driven by strong winds, are expected to threaten marine activities and coastal infrastructure.

Fishermen, sailors, and those engaging in water sports have been urged to stay informed of the latest weather updates and heed safety precautions.

Strong winds in the south-western interior

In addition to the coastal impacts, the south-western interior regions will continue to face strong winds.

The persistent gusts may lead to disruptions, particularly in areas with vulnerable infrastructure.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the roads, as the combination of wind and rain can reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions.

Preparedness and response

Local authorities and emergency services are on standby to respond to any incidents that may arise from the severe weather conditions.

Residents are encouraged to secure loose items around their properties, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated through official channels.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have mobilized resources to assist communities that may be affected by the cold front.

"Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our residents. We urge everyone to take the necessary precautions and remain vigilant."

