“We’re Being Blown Away”: Capetonians Relate to Man Complaining About the Weather
by  Reitumetse Makwea 3 min read
  • Cape Town's unexpected stormy weather has gone viral, with TikTok user @sibuleleralarala humorously capturing the intense conditions
  • Locals relate to the extreme wind, rain, and cold, sharing both frustration and laughter
  • Some Capetonians jokingly said this summer should be their own without any visitors

Capetonians relate to man complaining about the weather
Cape Town's severe weather, highlighted in a viral TikTok post by @sibuleleralarala, has locals both frustrated and amused. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger and Stock.
Source: Getty Images

Cape Town, known for its beautiful landscapes, faces an unexpected weather drama that has left locals both confused and amused.

A TikTok video posted by @sibuleleralarala has gone viral, capturing the city's intense weather conditions with a mix of humour and frustration.

The weird change in weather

The video shows drizzling rain, winds, and clear, chilly temperatures that have taken Cape Town by storm:

@sibulelaralarala's video has struck a chord with residents who can relate to the extreme weather.

"IZVUNGUVUNGU is not enough of a word to describe what is going on here 😩😩" [Whirlwind is not enough of a word to describe what is going on here.]

Captetonians relate to the terrible weather

Comments on the video reflect the general sentiment of Capetonians braving the harsh conditions. @𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖘 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖔 🌸 remarked:

"Siyaphephuka😭" [We're getting blown away.]

@sweetened alu~❤️ humorously suggested:

"😭The wind is scary yoh ...whoever said people can't fly doesn't know CPT wind 😔💔"

The weather has become a topic of both humour and frustration. @Mariam🍉🍉 joked:

"After all of this, we as Capetonians deserve to have summer all to ourselves😭 people can come visit next year😂"

Meanwhile, @Snowy M described the situation as follows:

"It's like an abusive relationship 😭 it treats us well for a couple of days and BOOM 💥 … storms … it’s hot again this weekend."

The contrast between Cape Town and other regions is also highlighted. @Coena Louw humorously noted the difference, saying:

"Meanwhile, in Gauteng; 😎👕🌞"

@mimi.willem pointed out the rarity of cold weather even affecting students:

"Even the white boys at uni were wearing shoes today😔✋🏻"

Cape Town’s residents are dealing with the harsh weather and the irregular rain in their city. @Tracy-Lee Brinkhuis Woodman observed:

"It rains under the windows. like the rain rain's at an angle that pushes under the windows. like it's coming from Eastern Cape, not from the sky😭"

The city’s unusual weather patterns have made some question if Cape Town is the only place experiencing such intense winter conditions. @Nodoli._ asked:

"Is Cape Town the only place experiencing winter right now😭😭😭😭"

While @Siyandiswa.aaa humorously noted:

"Because why are we flying on campus??😭😭"

Cape Town weather hits Orange Level 6 as wind collapses structure

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has upgraded the yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds to an orange level 6.

Damaging winds, with strong to gale-force winds (40-60km/h), are expected across the Western Cape.

Gusts of wind will hit even higher speeds of 90-120km/h until Tuesday evening, 27 August 2024.

Source: Briefly News

