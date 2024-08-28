Cape Town's unexpected stormy weather has gone viral, with TikTok user @sibuleleralarala humorously capturing the intense conditions

Locals relate to the extreme wind, rain, and cold, sharing both frustration and laughter

Some Capetonians jokingly said this summer should be their own without any visitors

Cape Town's severe weather, highlighted in a viral TikTok post by @sibuleleralarala, has locals both frustrated and amused. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger and Stock.

Cape Town, known for its beautiful landscapes, faces an unexpected weather drama that has left locals both confused and amused.

A TikTok video posted by @sibuleleralarala has gone viral, capturing the city's intense weather conditions with a mix of humour and frustration.

The weird change in weather

The video shows drizzling rain, winds, and clear, chilly temperatures that have taken Cape Town by storm:

@sibulelaralarala's video has struck a chord with residents who can relate to the extreme weather.

"IZVUNGUVUNGU is not enough of a word to describe what is going on here 😩😩" [Whirlwind is not enough of a word to describe what is going on here.]

Captetonians relate to the terrible weather

Comments on the video reflect the general sentiment of Capetonians braving the harsh conditions. @𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖘 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖔 🌸 remarked:

"Siyaphephuka😭" [We're getting blown away.]

@sweetened alu~❤️ humorously suggested:

"😭The wind is scary yoh ...whoever said people can't fly doesn't know CPT wind 😔💔"

The weather has become a topic of both humour and frustration. @Mariam🍉🍉 joked:

"After all of this, we as Capetonians deserve to have summer all to ourselves😭 people can come visit next year😂"

Meanwhile, @Snowy M described the situation as follows:

"It's like an abusive relationship 😭 it treats us well for a couple of days and BOOM 💥 … storms … it’s hot again this weekend."

The contrast between Cape Town and other regions is also highlighted. @Coena Louw humorously noted the difference, saying:

"Meanwhile, in Gauteng; 😎👕🌞"

@mimi.willem pointed out the rarity of cold weather even affecting students:

"Even the white boys at uni were wearing shoes today😔✋🏻"

Cape Town’s residents are dealing with the harsh weather and the irregular rain in their city. @Tracy-Lee Brinkhuis Woodman observed:

"It rains under the windows. like the rain rain's at an angle that pushes under the windows. like it's coming from Eastern Cape, not from the sky😭"

The city’s unusual weather patterns have made some question if Cape Town is the only place experiencing such intense winter conditions. @Nodoli._ asked:

"Is Cape Town the only place experiencing winter right now😭😭😭😭"

While @Siyandiswa.aaa humorously noted:

"Because why are we flying on campus??😭😭"

Cape Town weather hits Orange Level 6 as wind collapses structure

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has upgraded the yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds to an orange level 6.

Damaging winds, with strong to gale-force winds (40-60km/h), are expected across the Western Cape.

Gusts of wind will hit even higher speeds of 90-120km/h until Tuesday evening, 27 August 2024.

