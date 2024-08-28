North-West University Vaal Triangle Campus students watching "Gracie's Corner" during a lecture were irritated by the "childish" lesson

The video sparked widespread criticism, with students expressing their discontent and mocking the lecture's approach on social media

Many shared similar experiences, but Mzansi laughed at the teaching approach

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A North-West University student was upset after a video of them watching a children’s show during class went viral. The video left Mzansi in stitches.

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @thanyanimalivhusha on social media has gone viral, revealing a surprising reason why students at North-West University's Vaal Triangle Campus are less enthusiastic about their classes.

The video shows students watching "Gracie's Corner," a children’s educational show, during a lecture, which leads to frustration and dissatisfaction.

Students mock lecture in TikTok video

In his post, @thanyanimalivhusha expressed that the presence of such distractions is a significant factor in his reluctance to attend classes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip captures students reacting to the interruption, highlighting a widespread sentiment of discontent with the current state of their lectures:

Mzansi poke fun at the lesson as well

The post has ignited a series of comments from students who share similar frustrations. @Nomthandazo Mokaid expressed disbelief and frustration at the situation:

"Niyenzani kanti lapho e NWU😂😂❤️" [What are you doing there at NWU.]

@Thabile Retha reflected on her struggles, saying:

"Knowing my ADHD self, I would be singing and dancing 😭😭"

@Lele ~ pointed out that such activities detract from the seriousness of the class:

"Lona le better ...re entse the veggies dance 😭👍🏻 forced to dance." [You guys are better, we did the veggie dance.]

@Portia Twizzy added:

"Ko education go monate moes😭😂😂😂" [Education modules are nice.]

@Amogelang❤️ related:

"Went through this also at UJ😂😂"

@pressahmasemola humorously noted:

"Mara ke for ma grade R moes."

@Noonan Nkabane commented:

"But this is nice guys!.... 🤔 😅"

Stellenbosch University students sing in lecture

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Stellenbosh University student sang We Are Young in class, and his mates helped him.

The moment was captured in a TikTok video. He started on a low note but gained energy once the class joined him.

The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling envious and loving the fun.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News