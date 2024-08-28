North-West University Student Reacts to Gracie's Corner Lesson, Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
- North-West University Vaal Triangle Campus students watching "Gracie's Corner" during a lecture were irritated by the "childish" lesson
- The video sparked widespread criticism, with students expressing their discontent and mocking the lecture's approach on social media
- Many shared similar experiences, but Mzansi laughed at the teaching approach
A video posted by @thanyanimalivhusha on social media has gone viral, revealing a surprising reason why students at North-West University's Vaal Triangle Campus are less enthusiastic about their classes.
The video shows students watching "Gracie's Corner," a children’s educational show, during a lecture, which leads to frustration and dissatisfaction.
Students mock lecture in TikTok video
In his post, @thanyanimalivhusha expressed that the presence of such distractions is a significant factor in his reluctance to attend classes.
The clip captures students reacting to the interruption, highlighting a widespread sentiment of discontent with the current state of their lectures:
Mzansi poke fun at the lesson as well
The post has ignited a series of comments from students who share similar frustrations. @Nomthandazo Mokaid expressed disbelief and frustration at the situation:
"Niyenzani kanti lapho e NWU😂😂❤️" [What are you doing there at NWU.]
@Thabile Retha reflected on her struggles, saying:
"Knowing my ADHD self, I would be singing and dancing 😭😭"
@Lele ~ pointed out that such activities detract from the seriousness of the class:
"Lona le better ...re entse the veggies dance 😭👍🏻 forced to dance." [You guys are better, we did the veggie dance.]
@Portia Twizzy added:
"Ko education go monate moes😭😂😂😂" [Education modules are nice.]
@Amogelang❤️ related:
"Went through this also at UJ😂😂"
@pressahmasemola humorously noted:
"Mara ke for ma grade R moes."
@Noonan Nkabane commented:
"But this is nice guys!.... 🤔 😅"
Stellenbosch University students sing in lecture
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Stellenbosh University student sang We Are Young in class, and his mates helped him.
The moment was captured in a TikTok video. He started on a low note but gained energy once the class joined him.
The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling envious and loving the fun.
