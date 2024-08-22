A UK-based content creator was moved to tears after listening to "Ama Gear" by Dlala Thukzin, showcasing the global impact of South African music

South Africans on social media embraced him, jokingly inviting him back to the country

The song's emotional depth and catchy beats left Asher eagerly asking for more Amapiano tracks

South African music continues to make waves globally, and the latest international fan is @asherglean, a UK-based, award-winning content creator.

He was brought to tears after listening to “Ama Gear” by Dlala Thukzin, featuring Funky Qla and Zee Nxumalo.

Amapiano to the world

Asher shared a video of himself almost in tears and vibing to the hit track:

“@Uncle Dlala 👑 😭😭😭😭 South African, please send me more like this!”

Overwhelmed by the powerful beats and passionate lyrics, he added:

“SA, please let me go, you're holding me. I'm listening to this song, which makes me feel very emotional.”

The song’s unique fusion of deep basslines, catchy melodies, and heartfelt vocals struck a chord with the UK creator, leaving him eagerly asking for more.

Mzansi sees him as one of their own

South Africans on social media reacted quickly to his emotional response and asked to return home.

@Mokone acknowledged the producer's genius behind the music:

“Dlala thukzin 🔥😭😭”

@Lu Mhlongo jokingly asked why he was getting emotional:

“Ukhalelani manje? 😭” [Why are you crying?]

@Mandy laughed at the confusion of the lyrics and emotion:

“Uthi, it’s emotional lapho uZee uzikhulumela ngom-groovo.” [He says it's emotional but that time Zee is just talking about groove.]

@NTOMBI🦋 also commented:

“Ngik’tshelile ukuthi buya ekhaya kodwa awulaleli Mncedisi.” [I told you to come home but you don't listen Mncedisi.]

@Mhlathi invited him for a night out:

“Asambe Sophuza mfana.” [Let's go drink my boy.]

@MfundoFlex echoed the same sentiments:

“Wena woza uzothatha iSavanna uhambe Friday, ubuye Monday ntambama from work 😎🥳" [Come take a Savanna, leave on Friday and come back on Monday afternoon coming back from work.]

@Bonnienkombi understood his emotions:

“Iyaphambanisa ❤️” [It will drive you crazy.]

@Lubee2.0 said:

“Zofa fi ngo December lo eMzansi 🤣🤣🤣” [He would die this one in December here in Mzansi.]

@Nonhle Nzimande commented:

“He will never leave 😂😂😂 uyizwa ngaphakathi Jesu 🤭🤭”

@Nqobile Lwazi Hlongwa added that:

“Please listen to ulele heavy k ft professor 😭😭💕💕💕”

Au Pair busts sweet moves to Amapiano with American mom

Briefly News reported that a South African woman in the US busted sweet moves to an Amapiano track with her American host mom.

The au pair flawlessly smashed a Mzansi dance challenge with her awesome mom and shared the clip on TikTok.

They both danced harmoniously to the electrifying track, which impressed Mzansi.

