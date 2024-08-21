A man showed off a bizarre, cartoonish R10 note, leaving Mzansi in stitches

The video, shared by @olwethu.mbambo, featured the note with a comical side, sparking hilarious reactions online

Despite its unclear origin, South Africans turned the odd note into a viral joke

Fake R10 notes with cartoon-like features sparked a wave of laughter across South Africa. Images: @olwethu.mbambo and Getty Images/Stock.

Mzansi is left in fits of laughter after a man flaunted a bizarre version of the R10 note that looked more like a cartoon prop than real currency on one side.

The video, shared by @olwethu.mbambo, showcased the fake money, which had an exaggerated side and almost comical features, leaving viewers questioning how it even existed.

The R10 notes looked real on the Mandela side

The video has since gone viral, with more and more South Africans joining in on the fun, sharing their takes on the odd-looking R10 note:

As expected, Mzansi didn’t hold back their reactions; many joined in on @olwethu.mbambo's humour and added their hilarious comments.

While the note's origin remains unclear, one thing is for sure—Mzansi knows how to find humour in even the most bizarre situations!

One user, @user5352789737762, couldn’t contain their amusement, poking fun at the rhino, a symbol usually seen on the real R10 note, but here looking more like a cartoon character:

"😂😂😂Kanti I rhino boy🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Thobile Chloe underscored the sheer absurdity of the fake note:

"Cela ungiphe leyo R10 ngzoknika eyangempela 😭" [Please give me that R10; I’ll give you a real one in return.]

@Ntokozo Gcabashe likened the rhino on the note to a character from the popular children's show Cocomelon. This highlighted just how playful and cartoonish the fake note appeared:

"Ubhejane owuCoco melon🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣" [A Cocomelon Rhino]

@Penny Mmago Thato suggested that someone could get in serious trouble for trying to use the fake currency:

"Into ozoyi boshwa😭😭😭"

@Mazwane (Mwasi) wrapped up the string of humorous comments with:

"😂😂😂sengingafa nokufa ngisakhaliswa ile ekhona manje 🤣🤣no bundle of joy bengabona into yokudlala bayenzeni ngesikero 🙆‍♀️" [I'm dead crying because I'm crying because of the old one, and my bundle of joy would just see a toy and tear up with a scissor.]

Benoni flying squad nabs suspects with counterfeit money

Briefly News reported that the Benoni Flying Squad arrested six suspects and seized counterfeit money in two separate operations.

The suspects, including illegal immigrants, were found with fake currency during patrols and at a shopping mall.

Authorities commend security personnel and urge the public to report suspicious activities.

