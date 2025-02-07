Who is Lucien Laviscount’s girlfriend? Inside his romantic escapades

Fans are captivated by the romantic lives of their favourite stars, and Lucien Laviscount is no exception. The Emily in Paris heartthrob's undeniable charm has sparked curiosity about his relationships, leaving many to wonder who Lucien Laviscount's girlfriend is.

Key takeaways

Lucien Laviscount is a British actor and model .

and . He is best known for his roles in TV shows such as Scream Queens and Emily in Paris .

and His romantic life has sparked curiosity, and he has been linked to several famous women.

Profile summary

Full name Lucien Leon Laviscount Gender Male Date of birth 9 June 1992 Age 32 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Burnley, Lancashire, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed: Antiguan and English Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Body measurements in inches 40-32-14 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sonia Laviscount Father Eugene Laviscount Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Ribblesdale High School Profession Actor, model Net worth Between $2 and $8 million Social media Instagram

Who is Lucien Laviscount's girlfriend?

At the time of writing, there is no proof Lucien is dating anyone, leading to speculation that he might be single. While the actor has been part of several romantic storylines, he remains private about his personal life.

In a 2024 interview with Vogue Hong Kong, the actor and model reflected on his portrayal of Alfie in Emily in Paris Season 4, sharing how his characters have taught him about love:

They've taught me that love never comes around the same way twice. It takes a level of vulnerability to relinquish everything you've built up around you - ego, cool, expectations - before love can choose you.

Since his breakout role in 2007, the TV star has been connected to several high-profile relationships. Below is a breakdown of Lucien's dating history:

Dominique Jackson (2009)

Dominique Jackson at the H&M Mugler launch at 894 Lexington in April 2023. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The actor had a teenage fling with Dominique Jackson during his early career, who portrayed Lauren Valentine on Hollyoaks. Their brief romance reportedly lasted only a few months while he was starring as Ben Richardson on Coronation Street.

Sophie Reade (2010)

Sophie Reade. Photo: @sophiereade_ (modified by author)

In 2010, Lucien dated 2009 Big Brother winner Sophie Reade, who referred to him as her 'perfect guy.' According to Yahoo, she also mentioned:

He's the whole package. On Big Brother, I described my perfect guy-funny, good-looking, and nice-and that's him.

Chelsee Healey (2011)

L-R: Chelsee Healey, Lucien Laviscount and Rebecca Ryan in September 2011. Photo: Anthony Harvey

After meeting on the set of Waterloo Road, Lucien Laviscount's partner and co-star Chelsee Healey were romantically linked in 2011. Although it was never confirmed, photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the co-stars kissing. It is believed their romance lasted only a few months.

Kerry Katona (2011)

Lucien Laviscount and Kerry Katona. Photo: @NatalieDHopkins on X

A question that lingers in some fans' hearts is whether Lucien Laviscount dated Kerry Katona. The pair allegedly dated in 2011 on Celebrity Big Brother, with Lucien, 19, and Katona, 31. Despite sharing affectionate moments during and after the show, their 12-year age gap led to their split.

In a 2011 interview reported by the Mirror, Katona said:

Lucien has it all. But I don't think I'm his type. He's 19. If he was a little older, then yes, I'd destroy him! The age gap is definitely holding us back.

Chloe Green (2011)

Chloe Green at the Topshop Unique LFW AW16 show at The Tate Britain in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Lucien had a brief fling with the Topshop heiress after they were spotted on a night out in Birmingham in September 2011 and again the following month. He spoke fondly of her to Digital Spy, saying:

She's a lovely lady and very down-to-earth. There might have been a cheeky goodnight kiss…there's a spark there.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (2012)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock at KOKO in October 2024 in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns

Did Lucien Laviscount date Leigh-Anne Pinnock? The Little Mix star was seen on a dinner date with the actor in 2012, shortly after her X Factor win. Whether their connection turned serious remains unclear, but Leigh-Anne has since built a life with her fiancé, Andre Gray.

Brooke Vincent (2013)

Brooke Vincent. Photo: @dailystar on X

The television personality was rumoured to have briefly dated Coronation Street co-star Brooke Vincent in 2013. Having starred together in 2009 as Ben Richardson and Sophie Webster, fans speculated about their off-screen connection, but neither confirmed the rumours.

Keke Palmer (2015)

Keke Palmer and Lucien Laviscount. Photo: @keytvnetwork on Facebook

Lucien Laviscount and Keke Palmer crossed paths on the set of Scream Queens in 2015. Their on-screen chemistry quickly transitioned into real life, with the duo enjoying outings in Los Angeles. Their romance fizzled out after a few months.

Kelly Osbourne (2019)

Kelly Osbourne at Matt Mathews' celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation in November 2024. Photo: Jesse Grant

In 2019, The Daily Mail reported that the Emily in Paris star was spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant holding hands with TV personality Kelly Osbourne. While this fueled romance rumours, the relationship reportedly ended shortly afterwards.

Jesy Nelson (2021)

Lucien Laviscount and Jesy Nelson. Photo: @philconcerts on X (modified by author)

According to People, the former Little Mix singer and the actor were seen sharing a kiss during a night out in Soho, London. After dinner, they took a rickshaw ride through the city before heading to a club. Despite their affectionate photos, sources confirmed they were not dating.

Hannah John-Kamen (2021)

Hannah John-Kamen at Harlan Coben's The Stranger screening and Q&A in December 2019. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

At the 2021 British Fashion Awards, Lucien was spotted holding hands with Game of Thrones star Hannah John-Kamen, as reported by Metro. Although their public display sparked dating rumours, their connection did not develop further.

Shakira (2024)

Lucien Laviscount and Shakira. Photo: @shakirastuff, @ThePopTingz on X (modified by author)

Are Lucien and Shakira together? Rumours of a romance surfaced after Lucien appeared as Shakira's love interest in her Puntería music video. The speculation grew when they were spotted dining together in March 2024 at Carbone, a high-end New York City restaurant.

For Lucien Laviscount, Shakira is simply an inspiration. He told Hola!

People are gonna speculate. They're gonna do what they do. I love to create. And as long as I can continue to do things like this and make people happy, smile, and take people on journeys, yeah, I just want to tell stories.

Frequently asked questions

Is Lucien Laviscount married? He is reportedly single and does not have a wife.

He is reportedly single and does not have a wife. How old was Lucien Laviscount when he dated Kerry Katona? He was 19 years old when he allegedly dated Kerry Katona in 2011.

He was when he allegedly dated Kerry Katona in 2011. What is Lucien Laviscount's height? He stands at 5 feet 10 inches or approximately 178 centimetres tall.

He stands at or approximately 178 centimetres tall. Who are Lucien Laviscount's parents? His parents are Eugene , a bodybuilder of Antiguan descent, and Sonia , of English heritage.

His parents are , a bodybuilder of Antiguan descent, and , of English heritage. Is Lucien Laviscount gay? The actor has never publicly identified as gay.

A subject of endless fascination, the question of Lucien Laviscount's girlfriend continues to spark speculation. While the actor's charm and rumoured romances frequently make headlines, he keeps his personal life private and has yet to confirm any relationship publicly.

