Alexis Bellino's net worth in 2026: How rich is the RHOC star?
Celebrity biographies

Alexis Bellino's net worth in 2026: How rich is the RHOC star?

by  Favour Adeaga
5 min read

Alexis Bellino’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million, largely shaped by her career in reality television. Despite challenges in her career, the RHOC star made her resilience clear, saying:

I'm so much stronger...all the battles and tests have put me where I'm at today.
Alexis Bellino
Alexis Bellino at Intuit Dome on December 05, 2025 (L) and at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 (R). Photo: Jesse Grant, Monica Schipper (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Alexis Bellino is an American television personality best known as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County.
  • While she was married, she reportedly earned around $175,000 per season, and later returned in season 18 as a friend of the Housewives.
  • In 2011, the TV star launched her clothing lines, Alexis Couture and Alexis Casual, while married to Jim Bellino.

Profile summary

Full name

Alexis Bellino (née Dietrich)

Date of birth

19 January 1977

Age

49 years (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Hannibal, Missouri, USA

Nationality

American

Mother

Penelope “Penny” Bellino

Marital status

Married

Husband

John Janssen

Children

3

School

Hannibal High School

University

University of Missouri

Profession

Reality television personality, entrepreneur, fashion designer, media personality

Net worth

$1.5 million

Social media

Instagram

Alexis Bellino's 2026 net worth is valued at $1.5 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality TV star has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Her financial success is largely linked to the fame and earnings she gained during her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Her experience on the show also came with challenges, as she noted in a 2024 interview with Entertainment Now:

I don’t think any career is easy. So I think that we all have to take whatever we’re put in and what career we’re doing with a grain of salt. A CEO’s career...a reality star’s career is not easy. There’s nothing easy about any career, so you move forward, and you do the best you can do.
Facts about Alexis Bellino
Facts about Alexis Bellino. Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage (modified by author)
Source: Original

What does Alexis Bellino do for money?

The former RHOC cast member has reportedly built her wealth through reality television and media appearances. She has also ventured into fashion and expanded her income through real estate investments. Here is a breakdown of her income sources.

She earned $175,000 per season at her peak on RHOC

During her time on the Bravo series RHOC, Alexis Bellino's net worth saw a notable boost. She reportedly earned $175,000 per season while serving as a full-time cast member from seasons 5 through 8, according to Distractify. She later returned as a “friend of” in Season 18 and also appeared on General Hospital in 2012.

While Alexis Bellino's TV show success increased her popularity, she confirmed on the Going Rogue podcast that she would not be returning to RHOC, saying:

It was a little bit of a relief. I mean, nobody wants the rejection, and no one wants to [hear] you’re not asked back. But it already happened to me [in season 8]. I’ve been there, done that!
Alexis Bellino
Alexis Bellino on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, season 21. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Source: Getty Images

The reality star launched a fashion line in 2011

Besides her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Alexis has also ventured into business. She launched the clothing lines Alexis Couture and Alexis Casual in 2011, and told Bravo (via Radar Online) at the time:

I am truly inspired by Valentino and Cavalli, with Dolce and Gabbana fabrics and fit. I've added my own personal twist.

Her divorce settlement required Jim Bellino to pay $16,000 per month

The TV star was married to Jim Bellino for 13 years, and they share three children: son James and twin daughters, Melania and Mackenna. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2018, according to PageSix.

Alexis Bellino received $16,000 per month in spousal and child support. She also received an additional $250,000 after finalising the agreement.

Alexis Bellino, Jim Bellino and their children
Alexis Bellino, Jim Bellino and their children at Avalon on December 16, 2012. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage
Source: Getty Images

Exploring Alexis Bellino's house and real estate portfolio

Following their divorce, the television personality and ex-husband Jim Bellino split their properties, selling their San Juan Capistrano home, previously valued at $3.65 million, for $7 million. They also listed their beachfront mansion for $8.9 million, according to PEOPLE.

In 2025, their 3,730-square-foot property, originally purchased for $1.3 million, was auctioned for $2.95 million.

She says John Janssen offered her RHOC salary to skip filming

In October 2025, Alexis Bellino married John Janssen in Laguna Beach. The former reality star later revealed that Janssen, who previously dated OC Housewife Shannon Beador, had offered to pay her full RHOC salary to stop filming.

Although he had faced criticism for being financially unstable, Alexis Bellino clarified on the Reality with The King podcast:

This is one of the [biggest] misconceptions, most aggravating rumours out there about him. First of all, John offered to pay me the full salary that Bravo was gonna pay me not to do the show.
Alexis Bellino and John Janssen
Alexis Bellino and John Janssen at Spago on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards
Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

  • Who is Alexis Bellino's husband? She is married to businessman and television personality John Janssen.
  • Who is the richest Real Housewife of Orange County? According to Parade, Heather Dubrow is the richest, with a net worth of $80 million.
  • Who are Alexis Bellino's children? She has three children with her ex-husband Jim Bellino: son James and twin daughters, Melania and Mackenna.
  • Will Alexis be back on Real Housewives? The former reality star revealed that she will not return after Season 18.

Conclusion

Alexis Bellino's net worth has grown through reality television earnings, business ventures, and fashion projects. In 2026, she continues expanding her influence beyond the show.

