The drama unfolded at the Big Brother Mzansi house as housemates confronted each other about body odour

This came after Papa Ghost shared Yolanda's gossip with Mpumi that peeps have been talking about her body odour

Mpumi and Yolanda had a heated exchange about Mpumi's situation, and she expressed her disappointment

More drama unfolded at the Big Brother Mzansi house between Yolanda, Mpumi and Papa ghost shortly after Lerato Modise's exit from the competition for failing the fate room challenge.

Gossip about Mpumi's body odour trends on X

Social media has been turned upside down by Big Brother Mzansi's housemates recently. Emotions got high after Lerato Modise's shocking eviction, and Papa Ghost saw it as an opportunity to whisper in Mpumi's ear about the gossip about her body odour.

Papa Ghost told Mpumi that Yolanda had been the one spreading this rumour in Biggie's house. Mpumi and Yolanda had a heated exchange about Mpumi's situation, and she expressed her disappointment towards Yolanda for not pulling her aside and confronting her about the situation.

BB Mzansi shared the news about the drama that unfolded during the confrontation on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Between PapaGhost and Yolanda, who's the sneaky culprit behind the gossip about Mpumi's apparent body odour? Accountability seems to be playing hide and seek kwaBiggie."

Viewers react to the drama at BB Mzansi house

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction to the Mpumi, Papa Ghost and Yolanda drama:

@BossruuRuphus wrote:

"These Women that are supposed to have life after da show and give other young ladies encouragement to deal with such conditions in a respectful manner. Instead Admin saw an opportunity make a mockery out of such a sensitive issue. There is no value in pointing fingers , SAD."

@Mrskillmonger1 said:

"Evidence was captured by the cameras and we all saw it. Ghost n cruella."

@BlessingDBless tweeted:

"It's Yolanda, because everyone knows she is capable."

@Juxtleon commented:

"Yolanda lacks accountability, she used Mpumi's condition against her; to make matters worse she is mother."

@visse_ss mentioned:

"Yolanda, is the sneaky culprit behind the gossip about Mpumi's apparent body odour? Accountability is needed immediately."

@Mbali_khuzwayo_ responded:

"All this happened because Yolanda was being a coward and as usual tried to use someone else to do her dirty work like she always does instead of just speaking to mpumi directly since it was bothering her so much. Sorry mpumi."

