"Polygamist" Jareed and Els have been kicked out of the Big Brother Mzansi competition

Housemates Jareed and Els were evicted from the game on Sunday, 10 March 2024

Many fans reacted to Jareed being sacked from the competition, and others felt that he played himself

Housemate Jareed has been evicted from the 'Big Brother Mzansi' competition. Image: @jareed.odem

Big Brother Mzansi has let go of more housemates. Among the evictees, much to viewers' disappointment, was our very own Polygamist and his secret side, Els.

Jareed gets kicked out of the BB Mzansi competition

The wheels are still turning on Big Brother Mzansi as contestants compete for the coveted R2M prize money, but unfortunately, some won't be taking part anymore. Coming from evicting often bullied housemate Pale, Biggie turned it up a notch and kicked out two more contestants.

Housemate Jareed was evicted alongside his situationship Els. The pair were booted out on Sunday, 10 March 2024.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news of the two's eviction on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Jareed evicted. Was Jareed played? OR He played himself?"

See the post below:

Viewers react to Jareed being booted out

Many viewers of the show reacted online to Jareed being evicted from the game, and some shared that he played himself during the competition. See some of the comments below:

@Dzudza_BL wrote:

"People vote with emotions."

@mindsoulndbodyy said:

"He played himself. He didn't really gather a lot of female fans, obviously, because of his game. I heard most of his 2% fans are guys and guys hardly vote. Lol."

@Kagi_Mohale tweeted:

"He definitely played himself. The boy thought behaving like a resident of Sodom and Gomorrah would make him popular. Hence why he's going to watch Makhekhe from home."

@Rejoice_Kay stated:

"He played himself, his game was all over the place."

@ZMacasa64888 commented:

"Jareed gave us a show, period. He was a gamer with content and every day. talking points. Unfortunately, he did not have a fanbase. You tend to wonder what viewers want for sure if not drama."

@Yohlady_elsss mentioned:

"He had content more than other people there....he gave us something to talk about and some were around him for content."

Mzansi stunned by Big Brother Mzansi polygamy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Big Brother Mzansi contestants, Jareed, Liema, and Mpumi's love triangle.

The contestants appear to have established a polygamist relationship after viewers saw a clip of them in bed.

