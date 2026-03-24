Blood & Water actress Ama Qamata has secured an international role in the action-comedy film Boyz Trip

The model and TV personality stars alongside South African actors, including Thapelo Mokoena

Movie stars are here for the casting, as announced on Instagram, with many sending their congratulatory messages

Ama Qamata has secured an international role on ‘Boyz Trip’. Image: Amaqamata

Source: Instagram

South African actress Ama Qamata has landed a new acting role in the international movie Boyz Trip.

The action-packed comedy film features a diverse cast, including a number of local actors.

Ama Qamata celebrates new role

Taking to Instagram, the official page for the upcoming movie revealed the new cast members who are joining their film. Ama joins some local stars, Fatal Seduction star Thapelo Mokoena, How To Ruin Love and Siv Ngesi.

Shot in Cape Town, Boyz Trip explores themes of brotherhood and unpredictability. It features a rich and diverse cast of characters who hail from England, Peru, the United States and of course, Mzansi.

Ama Qamata will act alongside other Mzansi stars on ‘Boyz Trip’. Image: Amaqamata

Source: Instagram

Other stars who were announced as the recent cast members include Alessandra Fuller, Ama K. Abebrese and Fransisca Aronsson.

"Hats out of the bag! @boyztripmovie has the flyest international cast you’ve ever seen. Our director/executive producer @kscottdirects was quite intentional about bringing on a diverse and international cast with talent from the USA, Peru, England, and South Africa. Stay tuned.. You don’t wanna miss this!"

Reacting to the post, Mokoena said, Let’s Go!!!" Bohang exclaimed, "We OUTSIDE!!" Aronsson said, "A pleasure." Lastly, Qamata responded with a heart emoji.

Announcing Siv Ngesi, they encouraged film lovers to share the message that something special is coming: "We’re now in full swing of production, and the first press release has been officially released. Share it widely and let the world know something special is underway. This is just the beginning, and audiences are in for an unforgettable ride."

Ama Qamata mingles with global stars

Ama Qamata made her fans proud after she walked the L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé ‘Walk Your Worth’ runway in 2025. After she was named L’Oreal’s Sub-Saharan Africa spokesperson/brand ambassador, she has been seen mingling with many global stars.

“When I walked the runway at Le Défilé, it was exactly one month since my dad passed away. On that day, I carried the heaviest heart, holding back tears in between smiles, balancing the joy of one of the greatest moments of my life with the pain of such a deep loss.

“Stepping into the spotlight, I chose to walk with confidence, pride, and gratitude. This wasn't just a runway; it was a moment of resilience, a reminder that even through hard times, I can stand tall, radiant, and worthy. Thank you @lorealparis for creating a space where beauty is not just about how we look, but about the strength and stories we carry.”

Thabang Molebo joins international film

Another star to have bagged an international role, as previously reported by Briefly News, is Thabang Molaba. He secured a role in the highly anticipated film, Now You See Me.

The third instalment of the film stars Morgan Freeman and Woody Harrelson. Molaba spoke excitedly about his latest acting gig, saying he experienced a surreal feeling when he landed it.

Source: Briefly News