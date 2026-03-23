Robert Marawa revealed that actor Thapelo Mokoena is his cousin, sparking surprise and amusement online

Fans playfully teased Marawa about his cousin’s steamy Netflix scenes with Thando Thabethe, who has long been linked to him romantically

The Twitter interaction went viral, with South Africans reacting humorously to the mix of family ties, on-screen romance, and celebrity gossip

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa raved about renowned actor Thapelo Mokoena, who stars in the Netflix series Fatal Seduction season 3. Marawa surprised many when he revealed that he and Mokoena are cousins. One follower asked if Mokoena's father was Mike, to which Marawa confirmed, saying Mike was his uncle.

Robert Marawa Stunned by Thapelo Mokoena’s Steamy Scenes with Thando Thabethe in Fatal Seduction

Source: Instagram

The tweet, posted on Saturday, 21 March 2026, featured a clip of the two men embracing and having a light-hearted conversation, with the caption:

@robertmarawa:

''When my cousin came into the building today.....!!! What a SUPERSTAR!!! 🔴 Akadlali lomjita.....Uyadlala!! 📽 Salute @ThapeloMokoena.''

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Interestingly, Mokoena acts alongside Thando Thabethe, who has long been rumoured to be dating Marawa. A viral moment during the Soweto derby in March, showing the two of them together at FNB Stadium, added weight to those rumours.

Robert Marawa Stunned by Thapelo Mokoena’s Steamy Scenes with Thando Thabethe in Fatal Seduction

Source: Instagram

Fans tease Marawa over cousin and Thando Thabethe scenes

During interactions with followers under his Mokoena tweet, fans used the moment to ask Marawa how he felt watching Thabethe in steamy scenes with his cousin. Some even teased him with humorous lines, and Marawa responded smartly and sarcastically.

Examples of the exchange included:

@phunyas1:

''His scenes on that Netflix show are wild 😂😂😂😂😂''

@robertmarawa:

''Akadlali.....🏃🏃🏃🏃''

@MphoHoward:

''He is playing your girlfriend’s boyfriend on a series, are you aware?''

@robertmarawa:

''Not at all....tell me more. This is news to me. 🙆🏽‍♂️''

@tumit1984:

''It was not awkward to watch umzala wakho busy no Thuso?😭 #FatalSeductionSeason3''

@robertmarawa:

''Thuso is also my relative, but you have your movies mixed up, Tumza!! 😂🤣''

@Jimbozz20:

''Great guy you have there, bra Rob...uyadlala kakhulu🤣''

The reactions and comments from South Africans were hilarious, with many finding the situation highly entertaining.

Watch the video shared on X by Robert Marawa:

Marawa and Thabethe's dating rumours

Marawa and Thando Thabethe were linked in public dating rumours after they were spotted together socially in 2023. Media reports said they looked “lovey-dovey” on outings, sparking speculation about a possible romantic relationship. Some outlets also mentioned playful engagement rumours circulating on social media.

However, neither Marawa nor Thabethe officially confirmed a sustained relationship or engagement, and Marawa publicly dismissed some of the dating speculation at the time.

Marawa is also known for being vocal in social media circles, commenting on issues of national interest. He made his voice heard ahead of the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) and shared sharp views on the water crisis that affected parts of Gauteng in February.

Robert Marawa resurfaces the CAF incident

Briefly News previously reported that as the world of football continues to digest the controversial ruling by the CAF Appeal Board that announced Morocco as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, sports broadcaster Robert Marawa resurfaced a similar 2019 incident where a team walked off the field during a CAF final.

Source: Briefly News