Sports presenter Andile Ncube penned an emotional note to his brother Papa Ghost from Big Brother Mzansi

The media personality was responding to Papa Ghost's confessional in the diary room, where he mentioned how much he misses his family

Papa Ghost noted how Andile Ncube would be proud of him for deciding to join the house and for making it this far

Nothing like making your family proud. The heartwarming feeling was felt by reality TV star Papa Ghost, who mentioned how much he hoped his family would be proud of him.

Papa Ghost from 'Big Brother Mzansi' said he misses his family, more especially his brother Andile Ncube. Image: @papa.ghost. @andilencube

Papa Ghost speaks on brother Andile Ncube

During Papa Ghost's diary session with Big Brother, he mentioned how much he misses his family. He shared that Andile was the last person he spoke to when he left for the competition.

Papa Ghost also noted that he hopes Andile Ncube is proud of him for deciding to join the house and for making it this far into the competition. Apart from Andile, Papa Ghost also spoke about his nieces and nephews.

Andile Ncube gushes over Papa Ghost from BB Mzansi

Resharing the video, the sports presenter Andile Ncube attached an emotional note to his brother Papa Ghost. The media personality and reality star responded to Papa Ghost, saying he was proud of him.

"Oh man, Ncube. Someone please break into @bigbromzansi house and tell my brother @papa.ghost that I love him and am super proud of him. #bbmzansi"

Viewers are here for the bromance

Big Brother Mzansi viewers reacted to the post, and they added their opinions.

renabe.faneke said:

"We are also proud of you Papa Ghost as Ghostpops you really made us proud. Whether you win or not, your millions are waiting for you in the real world."

ntumemokwena shared:

"We love you ghost.. we are giving you 2 million."

she_rabi asked:

"And let's also show him the love with our votes."

findingidea mentioned:

"Gustavo works hard, I mean really hard. A misunderstood gent. I wish him well in life ,may his dream career locate him in tenfolds."

driven.kay replied:

"There's something about him that says "good guy" issa vibe thing. Sending well wishes to you papa ghost, all the way for Jamaica You got this."

sharon_theaquarian added:

"I'm a female version of Papa Ghost, always misunderstood because of being a perfectionist. Ghost yamaGhost."

wendy.jordaan noted:

"He loves his nephew so much , he looks like him kesana."

Mzansi angered by Papa Ghost bullying Yolanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, netizens called out Big Brother Mzansi star Papa Ghost for bullying Yolanda.

One person shared some clips of Yolanda and Papa Ghost on social media, where he called her a "dog".

