Radio and TV personality Andile Ncube was named one of the 100 Most Impactful Africans in 2023

This remarkable achievement was announced by Ranks Africa, lauding the incredible mark he left in Africa

Fans of the personality congratulated Andile Ncube, saying the recognition is long overdue

Andile Mncube's efforts have been recognised, and he has been given his flowers for them. The radio and TV personality landed on Ranks Africa's prestigious list amongst 99 other African greats.

Ranks Africa names Andile Ncube as one of the 100 Most Impactful Africans in 2023. @ancilemncube

Source: Instagram

Andile Mncube given his flowers

Andile Ncube can now officially be addressed as one of Africa's most influential beings. Just recently, Ranks Africa named him as one of the 100 Most Impactful Africans in 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the magazine lauded Andile for his contributions spanning decades. He is one of the industry's greats from TV presenting to radio, and then landed a spot in the hit Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African.

"In the 4th edition of #Africa100 by Ranks Africa, we proudly honour and celebrate Andile Ncube, whose impactful contributions have left an indelible mark on Africa and beyond.

"Congratulations, #Andilencube, on being recognized as one of the 100 Most Impactful Africans in 2023!"

Mzansi lauds Andile Mncube

This great achievement was met with excitement and congratulatory messages from fans, who also took the time to praise Andile.

michellehenriquescolborne:

"Congratulations so proud!"

vusiwe_ngcobo:

"If not you then who? Congratulations."

luismunana:

"Congratulations brother."

swankyjerry:

"@andilencube congratulations."

bridgetmasinga:

"We have always been the ones!!!! Well earned and well deserved!!!"

tazsingh4:

"Congratulations, wow what an honour, well deserved."

marsworlds:

"Congrats on the recognition!"

komphelasteve:

"Keep On Moving."

lalatuku:

"This is it!!"

ttmbha:

"NTWANA YAM‼️"

jojustcruz:

"Congratulations @andilencube."

zola_hashatsi:

"Well done buddy @andilencube you have put in the work."

Rich Mnisi rubs shoulders with Beyonce at haircare launch party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rich Mnisi hung out with Beyoncé at the launch of her CÉCRED hair products.

The fashion designer was mingling with Mrs Carter and other celebs and had netizens green with envy.

Mzansi gushed over Mnisi's videos with the Queen B, saying he was born to be among the stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News