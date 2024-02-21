Rich Mnisi hung out with Beyoncé at the launch of her CÉCRED hair products

The fashion designer was mingling with Mrs Carter and other celebs and had netizens green with envy

Mzansi gushed over Mnisi's videos with the Queen B, saying he was born to be among the stars

Rich Mnisi hung out with Beyoncé at her CÉCRED hair care launch. Images: therichmnisi, beyonce

Source: Instagram

Rich Mnisi was out at the CÉCRED launch and hung out with the Queen B herself. Beyoncé recently launched her hair care range, and our bald Rich Mnisi was among the guests invited to the star-studded function - lucky duck!

Rich Mnisi hangs out with Beyoncé

Besties, Rich Mnisi is a big deal, okay?

The celebrated fashion designer was out in Los Angeles, California, for the launch of Beyoncé's CÉCRED hair care range.

Taking to his Instagram page, Rich looked like a million bucks as he stuck to the all-white theme of the function in a two-piece suit. Not only that, he also got to hang out with the Queen B herself and several other a-listers, and shared some snaps!

"@beyonce called, and I had to pick up."

Mzansi reacts to Rich Mnisi and Beyoncé's videos

South Africans were stunned to see Rich and Beyoncé hanging out, and praised the designer for knowing the who's who's:

South African actress, Pearl Thusi hyped Rich Mnisi:

"I mean, who else would she call?"

Mzansi actress, Amanda du-Pont said:

"Soon, we'll be visiting your seaside villa; surely you can retire after this!"

Local broadcaster, Nandi Madida was impressed:

"Foot on neck!"

South African TV personality, Andile Ncube praised Rich:

"Where you belong."

Mzansi media personality, K Naomi wrote:

"Love! Who else but you?"

Mthu__d said:

"The English wouldn't have come out of my mouth!"

DonaldMakhasane joked:

"He will shortly invoice Beyonce R2 million just for talking to him."

Bonang Matheba shows love to Beyoncé

In more Queen B updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonang Matheba's reaction to Beyoncé's latest releases.

The Halo hitmaker released back-to-back singles and a showstopper of a Superbowl commercial and had Bonang singing her praises for her work ethic.

Source: Briefly News