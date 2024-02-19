Lady Du was spotted in American YouTuber, Kai Cenat's comments section

This was ahead of the YouTuber's recent win at the Streamer Awards, where she cheered Kai on

Lady Du told Briefly News about her comment and unwavering support for others

Lady Du was randomly spotted in Kai Cenat’s comments section shortly before his Streamer Awards win. images: ladydu_sa

The Streamer Awards recently announced Kai Cenat as the Streamer of the Year for the second time in a row. Ahead of his huge win, he went live on Instagram, and Mzansi spotted Lady Du in the comments section asking followers to pray for Kai.

Lady Du spotted in American YouTuber's comments

Our girl, Lady Du, is cultured and follows all the latest trendsetters and tastemakers, even American YouTubers.

Ahead of his second win at this year's Streams Awards, American online streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat hosted an Instagram live session to witness the announcement with his followers.

Lady Du's comment then pops up, asking her fellow Kai fans to pray for his win.

The singer is a big supporter of young talent; we saw this when she helped a struggling businessman get on his feet.

Speaking to Briefly News, the Wawa La Beauty founder said she loves watching people collecting wins:

"I support Kai, Seemah too. I actually just support people in general; I love seeing people win."

Mzansi reacts to Lady Du's comment

Netizens thought Lady Du's message in Kai's comments was random but admired her for being tapped into the online creator space:

frwontou showed love to Lady Du:

"A cultured babe!"

RoriMabuela admired her:

"That's dope though, that she follows someone like Kai."

Khanya_Bongeka said:

"She’s always in these, so random."

zee_honey wrote:

"Nothing wrong here but it’s so random."

kiffrocket was stunned:

"I didn't know she was chill like that!"

Mava_Meezy posted:

"She’s always in her fave's comment section, and you know what? I’m not mad."

Lady Du gives life lesson after suicide attempt

In an earlier report, Briefly News posted online reactions to Lady Du's story about overcoming suicide and thanked the people who rescued her.

The Wishy Wishy hitmaker shared an inspiring message to uplift those in a similar situation.

