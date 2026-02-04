On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Prince Kaybee announced that he was exploring a new business idea

Prince Kaybee asked his followers whether they would support him and promised low prices

Several social media users reacted with jokes, while others gave constructive criticism

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Prince Kaybee floated a new business venture. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster and musician Prince Kaybee has once again set social media talking, this time after floating a possible new business venture.

Beyond his music career, Prince Kaybee has steadily built his business empire, including a truck transportation business that previously saw him invite fellow truck owners to partner with him. Known just as much for his fitness lifestyle as his hit songs, the star hinted that his next move could align with something he genuinely lives by.

Prince Kaybee hints at opening a gym

On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Prince Kaybee took to his official X (Twitter) account to test the waters. He asked his followers whether they would support him if he opened a gym. He vowed that the prices would be affordable. His post read:

“Guys, if I open a gym, will y'all come? Prices will be low, I promise.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Prince Kaybee hints at opening gym

The question quickly sparked a wave of responses. While some users leaned into humour, others offered practical business advice, from location and pricing models to how the gym could stand out in an already competitive market. Here are some of the comments:

@teffo_ME joked:

“Can I be the receptionist? I have a business strategy to attract Twitter ladies. I will tell them you are coming to sign autographs if they join, I know they will join😭😂😂”

@LwaziMaseko85 suggested:

“Zwakala Daar Ko Jabulani Mall, Virginia Active recently shut its doors, citing profitability issues, etc. I think it's the perfect place, central Soweto, where you will get a good customer base🤔”

@MselekuOmncane advised:

“And you'll have the best billboard to promote your music and other businesses outside entertainment for free. Tip: Try to find a standalone apartment for your gym. The bigger the better, with the swimming pool suitable for athletes (training sessions. Open 24/7.”

@DrMitchZA suggested:

“Not just focusing on affordability, as long as there won't be crazy joining fees and cancellation fees, actually, as long as there are no contracts, we're on. Put it on a month-to-month basis.”

@Dubandl3la asked:

“What is it that your gym will offer that other gyms don’t? Vitality already gives us low prices.”

@Ketsianna suggested:

“Prices don't need to be low; they must be fair. It's business, not charity. We will support you. I'd say be very strategic about location(s).”

Fans weighed in after Prince Kaybee teased a new business venture. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee gives golden advice to fellow musicians

In a 2024 article, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee shared valuable insights on how musicians can sustain themselves in the music business.

The DJ offered impactful guidance to his peers, encouraging them not to splurge their earnings on unnecessary purchases. The reactions were mixed, with certain people indicating that Kaybee was speaking from a position of privilege, whereas others supported him.

Source: Briefly News