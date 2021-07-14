Local musician Prince Kaybee has sent out a business opportunity for owners of truck transportation vehicles

Prince shared the post on social media before encouraging his fellow South Africans to make a difference by creating jobs

The Senekal-born also took the moment to send a message that all business trucks need two drivers instead of one

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Popular house DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has done his bit to create jobs in South Africa's bleak job market. Prince posted a request on his Twitter account for a trailer truck on Tuesday night.

Musician Prince Kaybee offers job opportunities in his truck transport business side hustle. Images: @princekaybee_sa / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Prince confirmed that he has an opportunity for anyone that has a particular truck for business before sharing his manager's mobile number.

Several readers of the message responded to reveal with offers while other Twitter users encouraged the musician's efforts.

@Beulah_Phama said:

"I only have 24toners 3 horses on the tippers, I also have 3 x tippers, 3 x refrigerated trailers, 1 x super link Tautliner, 2 x 3 axle flat deck trailers."

@glen_too said:

"I have 10 34tons side Tippers, so what's the Commodity?... Please DM me..."

@CleanersMobile said:

"I have three trucks with two 34 ton side tipper trailers... Please let's engage people..."

@tt_018 said:

"We need more people like you king, getting contracts it's always the hardest thing. I stan."

@DavidooJJ said:

"Hope they don't loot it cos nothing excites them anymore other than destruction Man facepalming blessings to you Kay man."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The update comes soon after the 32-year-old seemingly threw shade on Cassper Nyovest following the rapper's launch of his sneaker brand Root of Fame.

Actress Nelisiwe's Rags To Riches Story: “I used to sleep in the bathroom for six months at the Glen Mall”

Durban Gen’s Nelisiwe Sibiya is truly enjoying the soft life because she knows the real experience of leading a hard life.

The 26-year-old singer and actress from KwaZulu-Natal’s Eshowe took to Instagram to shock her followers with her past.

Nelisiwe posted a message that promised her fans that she will one day tell the full story of how she once had to sleep in a public toilet for half a year as she fought for her dream to make it in showbiz.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za