Singer and actress Nelisiwe Sibiya has told the public she once spent half a year sleeping in a shopping mall toilet

The Maskandi singer and Durban Gen actress endured a hard life for several years working as a promoter with an acting dream

The KwaZulu-Natal-born star shared the short story on Instagram before asking haters to respect other people's hustles

Durban Gen’s Nelisiwe Sibiya is truly enjoying the soft life because she knows the real experience of leading a hard life.

The 26-year-old singer and actress from KwaZulu-Natal’s Eshowe took to Instagram to shock her followers with her past.

Nelisiwe posted a message that promised her fans that she will one day tell the full story of how she once had to sleep in a public toilet for half a year as she fought for her dream to make it in showbiz, as reported by ZAlebs.

She wrote on her account on Instagram:

“One day, I’ll tell you a story of how I used to sleep in the bathroom for six months at the Glen Mall working as a promoter.

“Ei Ngoba ngibuya kude ngizama impilo (I have come a long way trying to make things work).”

Nelisiwe, also known as Faith, took the moment to express pity on certain people that try to bring down others that have worked hard to earn success to support their families.

"Ngoba kade sizama impilo, bese there are people who would want to just take that away from us!! Sisebenzela imindeni yethu.”

One of her fans on the app responded with a story about when she met Nelisiwe at Carnival Mall.

thobi_d said:

"I remember meeting you in those promotion days working at clicks carnival mall that day hheee you just took me back. I was hustling as a songwriter, we spoke about music the whole day! And I won’t forget how you also spoke so often about your mum and the house you were building for her ♥️ You’re such a gem I’m forever rooting for you ."

Fellow actor Senzo Radebe also added a response:

senzo_radebe said:

"K’dala sishizila ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

Meanwhile, catch Nelisiwe as Dr Mbali Mthethwa on eTV’s Durban Gen every weekday at 18:30.

