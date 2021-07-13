Ayanda Thabethe Claps Back at Troll Questioning Her Public Figure Status

Ayanda Thabethe has clapped back at a troll who questioned her public figure status on social media recently

The stunner had decided to reserve her opinion on the current political situation in Mzansi to protect her brand and brands she is associated with

A troll then asked the media personality where she was considered as a public figure after she tweeted about deciding to reserve her thoughts

Ayanda Thabethe decided to reserve her opinion on the current volatile situation in Mzansi following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, but she was still shaded for it.

Ayanda Thabethe has clapped back at a troll who questioned her public figure status.

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to Twitter to share that as much as she does have her own views on the situation, she decided to protect her brand as a public figure. The stunner wrote:

"If you understand anything about PR - you may want to evaluate that in this statement I have asserted that I do in fact have a view but am equally aware of my standing and therefore have decided to protect my interests which makes me very credible in a branding context."

A Twitter user then decided to shade her by asking where she is regarded as a public figure. The gorgeous influencer replied to the hater:

"A South African public figure. Please try and argue but first go to my google search, check yours then come back."

A few tweeps praised Ayanda Thabethe for clapping back a the ignorant tweep. Check out some of their comment below:

@Franco40873697 said:

"No need for this. Hence you said Ayanda from the word. Your views on politics will be scrutinized."

@itsDeviC wrote:

"Ayanda don’t even answer to people. They do anything for likes Retweets these days."

@Perfect_Mabaso commented:

"Google yourself and Google me... Danki Ayanda."

MacG shades rapper Moozlie

In other news, Briefly News reported that MacG threw major shade in the direction of rapper Moozlie during a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The podcaster hosted Frank Casino in the show when he roasted Moozlie.

MacG asked the Forever rapper who he would choose between rapper Nadia Nakai and Moozlie. Frank told MacG and his crew that he would pick Nadia any day and explained that his decision was based on the fact that they are close friends.

MacG wasn't impressed by Frank Casino's explanation and decided to take a jibe at the TV presenter. According to SAHipHopMag, the host said:

"Moozlie's gotta go neh, ah shame. No one ever picks Moozlie hey."

