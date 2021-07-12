MacG Throws Major Shade at Rapper and TV Presenter: "No One Ever Picks Moozlie"

MacG MacG has reportedly shaded Mzansi rapper Moozlie during a recent episode of his podcast which featured Frank Casino

MacG asked the Forever rapper to choose between Nadia Nakai and Moozlie and Frank picked Nadia because she is her friend

MacG wasn't convinced by Frank's explanation and roasted Moozlie saying no one ever picks the TV presenter

MacG threw major shade in the direction of rapper Moozlie during a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The podcaster hosted Frank Casino in the show when he roasted Moozlie.

MacG asked the Forever rapper who he would choose between rapper Nadia Nakai and Moozlie. Frank told MacG and his crew that he would pick Nadia any day and explained that his decision was based on the fact that they are close friends.

MacG threw major shade at rapper and TV presenter Moozlie. Image: @macgunleashed, @moozlie

Source: Instagram

MacG wasn't impressed by Frank Casino's explanation and decided to take a jibe at the TV presenter. According to SAHipHopMag, the host said about Moozlie:

"Moozlie's gotta go neh, ah shame. No one ever picks Moozlie hey."

MacG slams cancel culture, shades Thando Thabooty

In related news, Briefly News reported that MacG criticised celebrities who practice "selective" cancel culture. The host of Podcast and Chill with MacG came out guns blazing in his latest episode posted on YouTube recently.

The star called out activists, especially Mzansi celebs, who cancel people who are not close to them but keep quiet when other celebs within their circle are being dragged on social media. MacG and his crew were called out by celebs such as Thando Thabethe and Rami Chuene when they were dragged for making insensitive jokes about the LGBTQI+ community.

MacG slammed Thando Thabooty for not saying anything when DJ Fresh was trending a few weeks back when a woman accused him of raping her. MacG believes Thando should have called Fresh out because she's a GBV activist. He told her to be consistent.

Source: Briefly.co.za