The controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu recently reflected on his episode on Unfollowed

The controversial star also opened up about his childhood and his journey to his peak at Ukhozi FM

On behalf of Showmax, Katlego Molubi shared with Briefly News some insights about Ngizwe's episode on Unfollowed

Finally, Ngizwe Mchunu unpacked some truths about his behaviour and actions, and he has been making headlines all these years.

Ngizwe Mchunu on Unfollowed

It has been a crazy year, and many netizens have had many unanswered questions about the controversial Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu, who has been making a lot of headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, the star had a sit-down interview on Showmax's most loved show, Unfollowed, where he unpacked the truths and reflected on his journey to being the most talked-about person on the internet.

Ngizwe started the episode by sharing his journey, beginning with his childhood and leading up to his peak at Ukhozi FM, where he hosted a show that captured the hearts of many across southern Africa.

He also claimed that he had lost millions following his dismissal at Ukhozi FM in 2018.

He said:

"It affected me a lot. I was highly depressed."

Speaking to Briefly News on behalf of Showmax, Katlego Molubi also gave the publication some insight into what fans and viewers could expect from Mchunu's episode.

She said:

"It's Ngizwe Mchunu's turn to take the spotlight. Known for his radio host and television presenter work, Ngizwe opens up like never before, leaving nothing off the table. From his time at Ukhozi FM to his legal battles and the accusations of his inciting violence during the 2021 unrest, this episode dives into the issues that have made headlines and captivated public attention."

The show's host, Spitch, also told Briefly News why he decided to host the second season of Unfollowed.

He said:

"The format of the show is intense and blunt, but it's also conversational, which aligns with my broadcasting style. It has all the elements that best describe me: the journalistic side, the social media aspect, and the element of controversy."

Ngizwe Mchunu blasted over airport drama

In more Ngizwe Mchunu updates Briefly News shared the details of the former Ukhozi FM presenter who caused a scene at the King Shaka International Airport. A video of Mchunu's argument with a flight attendant is under investigation.

However, he claims to have done nothing wrong:

"Why do Africans always get oppressed in everything they do culturally? I did nothing wrong."

