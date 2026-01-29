Acclaimed South African house DJ and producer Prince Kaybee recently marked nine years of his 2016 hit song Charlotte, in which he featured singer Lady Zamar

The outspoken muso took to his X account to celebrate his artistry, dubbing the 29th of January a "Charlotte Day"

Users on X took to the comments section to celebrate with the star, reminiscing about the hit song Charlotte became, while a fringe of comments sought to stoke controversy

Prince Kaybee celebrated the ninth anniversary of his song 'Charlotte'.

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee released the hit song Charlotte, featuring the dynamic vocals of Lady Zamar, nine years ago.

The track rapidly became a staple in the house music scene, resonating with listeners both locally and internationally.

The muso, who recently opened up about his airport experience, declared the 29th of January as 'Charlotte Day', with fans accepting the proclamation.

In a heartfelt post on his X account, Prince Kaybee shared the cover art of the song and captioned the post:

"9 years on this day, 29 January, I recorded Charlotte. Happy Charlotte Day."

Prince Kaybee fans react to the post

The muso's fans joined him in celebration, with the majority of commenters acknowledging the newly declared "Charlotte Day".

One X user, @MsCharlotteN, wrote:

"Happy Charlotte Day."

Another user, @pietmashika, commented:

"One of your best songs. Even the music video did justice to it."

@LummycareO said:

"I still love it to date. I didn't know it was recorded on my birthday. Happy birthday to 'us'."

@phumo_thabiso added:

"One the greatest songs ever."

@Titus_not_Tito quipped:

"So it’s been nine years and Lady Zama still hasn’t met Charlotte?"

@StarJay_23 asked:

"One of the best songs you've released, man. When are you hitting us with new music?"

@Sibuzakes said:

"That was a banger and it still is."

@Doroshni1 added:

"Happy Charlotte Day. I still love that song."

@Nkoskhodola begged for another banger from the DJ, whose career has been on a noticeable hiatus, stating:

"Please record another one!"

@RFP__II added another joke drawn from the son's lyrics:

"Did the singer finally speak to Charlotte?"

But the comments section suddenly took a negative turn when some commenters found a way to throw jabs.

@MokwadiMo wrote:

"Phori a re o feletswe ke di hits. Just show him this year that you still have it in you."

Another user, @dm_mathibela, referenced the song's vocalist, Lady Zamar, opining:

"Classic song. Too bad the vocalist ke satan."

@Kenny_Leshabane credited Prince Kaybee's former friend TNS for the hit, stating:

"TNS did the things here."

The muso, who recently shared an old moment with the late rapper AKA, did not take the commenter's opinion lying low. He replied with vulgar language.

Prince Kaybee talks about emotional connection struggles

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee opened up about why he struggles to maintain romantic relationships.

The music producer bravely shared that he had endured abuse as a child and how that shaped his views on sex and intimacy. He also addressed media personality Cyan Boujee's claims that he had leaked their private video.

