Lady Zamar's newly-released album Rainbow is getting a lot of love from her supporters

After just days since its release, the project became an instant classic among fans who had already picked their favourite tracks

The singer spoke to Briefly News about her project and what she hopes to achieve

Fans can't get enough of Lady Zamar’s new album ‘Rainbow’. Images: lady_zamar

Lady Zamar is beaming with pride from the release of her new album, Rainbow, which has kept the streets buzzing since its release. Fans can't get enough of the Castles singer and are more than delighted to have her back.

Fans rave over Lady Zamar's album

Having finally released her long-awaited album, Rainbow, Lady Zamar's supporters have given the project a huge thumbs-up.

After its official release on Friday, 12 April, social media agreed that Lady Zamar hasn't lost her ability to steal hearts with her angelic voice.

Ahead of the album release, the singer told Briefly News that the project was a gift to her supporters:

"I’ve worked tirelessly on this project. I’m nervous, and I hope people will enjoy every song and allow me to express myself fully. I made this project for my fans and the love of music.

_KwaneleM was impressed:

"Lady Zamar’s Colours is such a beautiful song. I haven’t listened to the lyrics, but the melodies of that song are so beautiful! I have been playing it for seven days straight."

ayanda_yay83058 praised the singer:

"@Lady_Zamar, there's something really special about you. This is really so beautiful. Your melodies. You're the Queen."

mllwjaded showed love to Lady Zamar:

"Lady Zamar is that artist!"

KHATHU_MATUNDE wrote:

"I love this masterpiece you've made here, yoh!"

