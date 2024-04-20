Lady Zamar finally released her long-awaited album Rainbow , which had her trending on social media

Soon enough, Lady Zamar's past accusations of sexual assault against Sjava resurfaced among peeps on X

Lady Zamar fans focused on the music, and many shared their honest reviews of the singer's latest project, which she celebrated in Gauteng

Lady Zamar worked hard on the recently released album that she launched in Johannesburg. The singer had been putting together a Rainbow for some time and has excited fans.

Lady Zamar's 'Rainbow' album reminded many of her Sjava controversy.

Some people on X thought the album release day was the perfect time to discuss Lady Zamar's past allegations of abuse by Sjava. Many came to Lady Zamar's defence as she trended for her album.

Lady Zamar's album Rainbow drops

Lady Zamar's Rainbow was officially released on 19 April 2024. The musician had an album launch party in Johannesburg, Midrand.

Rainbow album by Lady Zamar gets raving reviews

Fans listened to Lady Zamar's album and shared their favourite tracks on social media. Read the tweets below:

@Pride_Nomhle said:

"#Rainbow by Lady Zamar is the perfect blend of catchy tunes and meaningful lyrics. We love it! "

@Pride_Nomhlec commented:

"Trying to explain how good Lady Zamar's #Rainbow album is to people who haven't listened yet: Words fail me."

@Sanele96657854 gushed:

"Oh, @Lady_Zamar, they can never make me hate you. Party In Heaven is a bop!"

Sjava comes up on Lady Zamar's album launch day

Online users, including the popular Chris Excel, shared his hot take about Lady Zamar's allegedly false sexual assault accusations against Sjava. His tweet inspired others to chime in, and some thought it was time to forgive Lady Zamar. Read the post:

@mphoray22 added to defend Lady Zamar:

"I think Lady Zamar learned her lesson now, what she did is unforgivable but maybe through her music (and her influence if she gets it back) she can channel her fellow sisters to never ever try to do what she did."

