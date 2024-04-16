Controversial Nota Baloyi's estranged wife Berita went back to school to further her studies

Songstress Berita has decided to spend extra time in school when she is not out for gigs.

Berita furthers her studies in business

Music executive Nota Baloyi's estranged wife Berita, whose real name is Gugulethu Khumalo, decided to go back to school and further her studies at a Business school.

The songstress opened up about her journey at school as she posted her vlog detailing what a day in her life attending lecturers looked like on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Building for the future , even if i have to sacrifice some of my weekends when im not gigging. #DayVlog #School #Music #Entertainment."

Fans applaud her for going back to school

Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section, applauding and wishing her well with her studies, and some showered the star with love. See some of their responses below:

birdieworldwide praised her:

"You've got this! All the best."

ladydkhoza wrote:

"Good Luck Berita -Congratulations."

jet_jacto applauded her:

"Ahhh this is so dope!!! Shout out to you!"

gordonphetlhe2019 said:

"All the best and enjoy..."

monosetsi commented:

"Well done baby. Congratulations. This investment in self is so great!"

mogaleza responded:

"Love it for you! Your Syndicate will be your second family from now on."

retro.siims replied:

"Longevity, ifykyk!! @beritaafrosoul love you loads ke mos."

