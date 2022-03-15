Famous beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase is the talk of the town following the news that she is set to appear on the SABC 1 soapie Generations: The Legacy

Viewers of the soapie flooded social media with unflattering reactions following the announcement

Many feel that there are more talented actors and actresses who deserve the opportunity, not the YouTuber

Mihlali hit back at the trolls and the naysayers, saying she was unfazed by their opinions of her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mihlali Ndamase seems to be unbothered by social media users trolling her. The famous beauty influencer and businesswoman became a topic of discussion when it was revealed that she would be joining the set of Generations: The Legacy.

Mihlali Ndamase is unbothered by peep's mixed reactions to her cameo appearance on 'Generations: The Legacy'. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

News of Mihlali's casting was announced by local blogger Phil Mphela over the weekend. Peeps had mixed reactions to the announcement. Many felt that Mihlali is not deserving of the role.

According to TimesLIVE, Mihlali took aim at those trolls in a post on Twitter. The publication added that the Vlogger seemed unfazed by the hate comments directed at her as she posted a funny meme and wrote:

"You can be mad all you want, oksalayo."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mihlali's clap back did not deter social media users from sharing their views. Instead, many jumped into the comments section of her post to drag her.

@TmanFoodie wrote:

"While others study Media some have the privilege to get in with beauty or prostitution."

@LeratoN_ said:

"As long as it's a cameo and ends there. Give people with real acting talent and people who actually went to study acting these opportunities. Rather than someone who doesn't really need the job"

"And shame, we not mad yaz, we just concerned that real talent and the most deserving are being overlooked 'cos they don't have influence like you do, but it's all about securing the bag for and for the production, it's all about the viewers."

Mihlali Ndamase’s admirers share that the internet would break on the day of her pregnancy announcement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase trended on social media when Natasha Thahane announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, 8 March. The stunner's fans believe that the internet would break on the day of her pregnancy reveal.

The social media influencer has a huge following on all her socials and many of them are Mzansi men. They took to social media to share how they'll react on the day she announces her pregnancy.

Taking to Twitter, the majority of Mihlali Ndamase's admirers jokingly shared that their time on earth would be over if they are not the father of the gorgeous influencer's baby.

Source: Briefly News