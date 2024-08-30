South African rapper K.O will be paying homage to the late AKA with visuals of their track

This was after a fan asked if the star would be creating a 3D/cartoon video of the song he featured, AKA

Many fans and followers of the S.E.T.E hitmaker reacted to the star mentioning that he will

The South African hip hop rapper K.O left many of his fans and followers excited after he announced that he would drop something fresh for them as a reminder of the late Supa Mega.

K.O wants to pay tribute to AKA

The S.E.T.E hitmaker had social media buzzing after he revealed that he wanted to drop some visuals of the song he did with the slain rapper before he was murdered in Durban in February 2022.

This was after an online user @Breeza011 suggested that it'd be great if K.O were to drop a 3D/cartoon video of the song he featured the Supa Mega in.

The netizen said:

"I know it's nunna my opinion, bro, but for that track, you did feature @akaworldwide I think it'll be a great idea to do something like a 3D/cartoon video just to honour Supa Mega ....MHDSRIP."

See the post below:

In response to the tweet, K.O mentioned that he wants to do the visual but is still thinking of the greatest idea that will be memorable for the late rapper.

He wrote:

"Still figuring ways to make sure the visual pays proper homage to my dawg. Surreal every time I hear his vocals on the joint, unreal he ain’t here. Album soon come."

See the post below:

Netizens react to K.O wanting to pay homage to AKA

Shortly after he shared that tweet on social media, many netizens reacted to it:

@Gats_Jr said:

"We’re waiting patiently king."

@princeofpitorii responded:

"Maybe you could use videos of the sessions y'all had together or something like that big homie, for that nostalgic feeling."

@Black50OG replied:

"I like how you communicate with the poeple who supports your music."

@Breeza011 said:

"Danko we are patiently waiting for the album Skhanda Gawd."

@R33lo_G commented:

"Let Baby Kairo represent him on the visuals."

@Ntwazkin mentioned:

"Drop the song."

