A TikTok video of a man who was trying to have some dessert at home went viral as his family reacted

The video of the man gave people a look at how he was treated for trying to eat something nice in the household

People were touched by the video, and they shared words of encouragement for the man who was in an embarrassing position

South Africans were moved by a video of a man being shamed at home. The TikTok video captured the moment his family found him getting something to eat from the freezer.

A man was dragged for getting ice cream in TikTok video. Image: @mambesigomba

Source: TikTok

The video of the men touched many people, and the video received more than 70,000 likes. People commented on the clip, and they were sympathetic to the man's experience.

In a TikTok video by @mambesigomba, a man was scooping ice cream for himself out of his family's freezer. In the background, some family members were complaining about how much ice cream he had taken. One relative says he's living the good life as someone who sleeps 24/7. They were remarking that he had not even managed to take a glass of ice cream as though it were a milkshake. Despite the protests, the man carried on, and he left the room with the glassful of ice cream in hand.

South Africa feels sorry for man

Many people felt that the family was unfair to the man in the video by @mambesigomba. Online users commented, wishing the best for the gent who got drafted by his relatives. Watch the video of the man getting dragged by his family and read people's comments below:

samkelo_🧃 said:

"It’s not like yase Woolworths phela nani."

savvy_space_za disgreeD:

"Don’t judge the ice-cream brand, if you can afford Woolies then that’s good for you. At least they tried for their children, and they will eat ice cream this December. Consumerism has you guys by the necks mxm."

THE NEW AGE MOHOLO⭐️🐮🙏🏿 wrote:

"May God open doors for this guy and give him a permanent job 🙏🏿 😭"

Philee was touched:

"Yoh? Such harsh words for ice cream, ya R100? 💔 I feel sorry for him."

phosi matsaodi speculated:

"They are always telling him such words, I know!!! 🥺"

Zimkhitha Shinya wrote:

"Shouting at him like this in front of kids is teaching them to disrespect him. Ngu Bhuti wabo at the end of the day."

Mida-lacop exclaimed:

"Yoh I've never been this heartbroken 💔💔💔 and the Yoooooh hits very deep."

Lesego Koketso said:

"Yoh I hate poverty 😭So much noise over a cup of ice cream."

Zesimdumise argued:

"You guys are unfair though, they didn't say he can't have ice cream but that much is inconsiderate of abanye abantu, sekumele iphelele kuye yonke?"

Other Briefly News stories about family

People were touched by a man who used his first salary to buy his family KFC.

A woman celebrated building her mother a home in record time in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News