Besties Moozlie, Thabsie and Yolanda Vilakazi went on a couple's retreat with their significant others

The holiday was in Mauritius, and they received mixed reactions from netizens online who wondered who Moozlie is dating

Yolanda was with her husband, Kwesta, and Thabsie was with her husband, Thando Vokwana

Moozlie, Yolanda and Thabsie went on a couple's retreat with their partners. Image: @moozlie, @yonessalvv, @thabsie_sa

Best friends Moozlie Mabhena, Thabsie and Yolanda Vilakazi went on a holiday to Mauritius. They were later joined by their partners, and it turned into a couple's retreat.

A couple's holiday to Mauritius

The ladies served some fire content for their Instagram followers as they donned stunning swimsuits, showing off their bodies.

They did TikTok challenges and had a photographer to capture some of their most significant moments.

The holiday turned into a couple's retreat when their significant others joined them. Yolanda was with her husband, rapper Kwesta, and Thabsie was with her husband, Thando Vokwana.

It was Moozlie's partner who had the internet talking.

Who is Moozlie's new bae?

The question on everybody's lips was who is Moozlie dating. The rapper was in an eight-year relationship with Sbuda Roc. In an interview with Zingah on his podcast Choppin it With Bhudda T, Moozlie confirmed their break up.

“I’m actually single. But I’m seeing someone. He is nice, and I like him. There’s a relationship, and there’s seeing someone. I was in a relationship for a very long time. I was in an eight-year relationship.”

Mzansi reacts to the video of the couples

Commenting under the video shared by @MDNnewss, this is what netizens had to say.

@Karabo_KB said:

"Never going on a couples retreat again rather we just go as di chomi mara e ya di couple? Give me 0."

@IkagengH added:

"I'm the most relationships person I know, but anything that puts me in the same space as other couples stress me out. I do not want it."

@Tokyo_Trev said:

"This honestly looks like hell for me."

@FanZoRRo said:

"This is another thing I will never partake in. Couples retreat?! E-Zoo bandla how whack is this?!"

