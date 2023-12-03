DJ Zinhle wore an amazing outfit and showed it off to followers on Instagram, which got lots of attention

Netizens could not get over how amazing the Umlilo hitmake r looked while she was out to paint the town red

Fans could not get over DJ Zinhle's night look, and many showered her with compliments on the creative look

DJ Zinhle stepped out over the weekend. The Indlovu musician looked stunning, and she delighted the fans by giving them a look into her night of fun and work.

DJ Zinhle chose a revealing mini dress and got attention from Moozlie and other SA celebs. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Celebrities, including Moozlie Mabena, MaMkhize and more, flooded the comments raving about Zinhle. Netizens were fawning over the musician's amazing looks.

DJ Zinhle slays tiny dress

Musician DJ Zinhle looked just right for her latest gig. She wore a cut-out mini dress that gave futuristic vibes as it was silver and the bottom and was made to look like three belts.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

See the photos on her night out below:

Moozlie, MaMkhize and fans fawn over DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle was showered with compliments from some familiar faces. Some people compared DJ's silver outfit reminded them of Beyoncé's recently released Renaissance film.

Presenter and singer Moozlie said:

"One day when I grow up I wanna be like you."

Business MaMkhize gushed:

"My sister fave."

Musician Cici applauded:

"Kunini sithi yooo."

Singer Lady Zamar exclaimed:

"Body!!!!"

Fans were in awe:

angie_slaffa applauded:

"Abbbbbssss."

preezy_m referenced DJ Zinhle's husband:

"Limama, la ka Bongz."

norma.mngoma shared a pun:

"Body and outfit umlilo."

ntobekq was reminded of Queen Bey:

"It's giving Beyonce's Renaissance."

DJ Zinhle abs leave fans floored

DJ Zinhle is often applauded for her amazingly fit body. Fans noticed the DJ's toned stomach and were inspired to work out.

Minnie Dlamini flaunts body in underwear picture

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini really knows how to get tongues wagging on the socials.

The TV presenter, who has been in the headlines for her drama with her ex-boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune, posted a sizzling picture on her Instagram page.

The mother of one is seen in a matching underwear set in the post. She captioned the snap with a message about the evolution of her body.

Source: Briefly News