Binnelanders Teasers for October 2021: Annelize unveils Xander's identity

The Binnelanders South African drama series has been around for over a decade, and it has not lost its status as fans favourite. If you are a fan of this soapie, you can attest to the twists of each episode. Fresh episodes are out, and you can catch a glimpse of expected intrigues from the full episodes of Binnelanders for October 2021. For instance, Xander’s return to the Binneland Clinic was welcomed until Annelize began to suspect and dig into his real motives. What will she find?

Binnelanders cast members are carefully selected to make the show unique and highly entertaining. Photo: @kykNETtv

Source: Twitter

South African Binnelanders soapie takes its name from a fictional private medical centre in Pretoria, South Africa, known as Binneland Clinic. This hospital is co-owned by professional medical practitioners striving to ensure their clients are healthy and alive at all costs. However, nothing good lasts forever. This month's Binnelanders teasers give a preview of what could go wrong in a seemingly perfect world of drips, wheelchairs, injections, and white overcoats.

Binnelanders teasers for October 2021

Doctors try their best but leave the rest to God when it comes to salvaging the lives of their patients. But then, what happens when it is their own lives and reputation at risk? The teasers for October 2021 will open your eyes to the internal battles doctors face within and outside their workplace.

Episode 85/3888 - Friday, 1st of October, 2021

Tertius is angry when he comes across a particular doctor at the Binneland hospital. However, Chanel is not the only one without knowledge of what is going on. Liam opens up to Uys about something while Max shares more information about Roelf with Danny. Although Gabby has it rough in her love affair, she encourages Karen to be true to her heart desires.

Episode 86/3889 - Monday, 4th of October, 2021

Elise challenges Tertius to be real about his emotions while Chanel devises a plan to escape. Elsewhere, Karen and Gaby's relationship grows more turbulent, while Conrad depends on Piet's assistance for the required information. Finally, Annelize romantic date is cemented in a bedroom.

Episode 87/3890 - Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021

An assumption turns out to become a reality just as Danny tries to weather the storm. Meanwhile, everyone seems to have one or two things to say about love and emotions, while Piet's pursuit of credible information is looking to yield positive results. But then, Roelf and Chanel evidently have something going on.

Episode 88/3891 - Wednesday, 6th of October, 2021

Chanel and Katey are bent on unravelling Roelf's real identity, while Steve gives Annelize a lot to contemplate on. However, Conrad has the support of some other people regarding his assumptions that Danny and Brandon's plans might be harmful. Tracy discovers that some lovers do not have a smooth relationship. Meanwhile, Gaby is aware of the cause of Tertius' predicament.

Episode 89/3892 - Thursday, 7th of October, 2021

Annelize receives Xander's return to Binneland Clinic with ease, and it is obvious that Uys needs some advice on who the fairer sex is. Danny finetunes his plans before Roelf calls in, while Elise's plans must change even if they are against her wish. Katey and Chanel's future is looking dim.

Uys needs some advice on who the fairer sex is. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 90/3893 - Friday, 8th of October, 2021

The imaginations and assumptions of the nurses at the ER go on a rampage, thanks to the situation of a bride. Finally, however, Louis gives Naomi some information about Chanel, while Tracy cannot stop talking about the flames of love between Uys and Tertius. But unfortunately, Chanel's future is not looking defined.

Episode 91/3894 - Monday, 11th of October, 2021

Elise attempts to separate assumptions from reality, while Karen is surprised by Brandon's feelings. Naomi attempts to end Binneland's Stereo, while Uys tries to make amends and improve his future by asking pertinent questions about his past. Finally, Chanel and Katey are in a race against time.

Episode 92/3985 - Tuesday, 12th of October, 2021

The open-minded individuals are asking different important questions. Meanwhile, Elise is making it a point of duty to secure the perfect man for Annelize. Binneland stereo can not be silenced, while Uys' questions are unanswered, just as Danny is dealing with different things.

Episode 93/3896 - Wednesday, 13th of October, 2021

Xander challenges Elise but this only results in inspiration for her to do more. Honesty gives Annelize and Brandon the shock of their life. Meanwhile, Uys shows a new dimension of himself to the petiole around him, while Gaby is sure that there is just one solution; Tertius and Danny reach that conclusion as well. Brandon is ready to show all of his cards.

Episode 94/3897 - Thursday, 14th of October, 2021

Uys succeeds in making Tracy more excited during a conversation, while Elise is determined to see her plans through. First, however, Annelize goes around talking about love and emotions with different individuals, and finally, Chanel gets Danny ready for Martin's arrival.

Episode 95/3898 - Friday, 15th of October, 2021

A phone call puts Danny in a bad situation. But, on the other hand, it is good news for Brandon's big plan. Nevertheless, Elise has to devise a smart way to execute her plans while Tracy is troubled by Conrad's utterances.

Episode 96/3899 - Monday, 18th of October, 2021

Vida reaches out to her family while Tertius and Gaby discuss Annelize. Then, Martin shares a shocking piece of information with Chanel. Meanwhile, Annelize finds the upcoming task daunting and wishes it never comes. Then, Tracy is upset by some of Conrad's actions while Danny is under surveillance.

Episode 97/3900 - Tuesday, 19th of October, 2021

Tempers flares over invitations to a dinner date, while Conrad needs Tracy's assistance with something. Then, Annetjie becomes privy to a piece of crucial information, and she spreads it around. Nevertheless, the board meeting is without an agreed agenda, while Annelize challenges Xander about his motives. Finally, Jenna reaches out to Danny.

Annetjie becomes privy to a piece of crucial information, and she spreads it around. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 98/3901 - Wednesday, 20th of October, 2021

When "the enemy" arrives, the nurses' night is ruined. However, Chanel and Danny are not entirely honest with each other, while Nadine is planning to recruit Danny to become her team member. Meanwhile, Elise attempts to rouse Tertius into action, while Annetjie frequently gets annoyed by Tracy's actions.

Episode 99/3902 - Thursday, 21st of October, 2021

Annelize reveals Xander's real personality to Conrad and Steve, while Naomi discovers that Tracy knows nothing about the events of the night before. On the other hand, Gaby believes Tracy should be on their team, while Nadine shows her desires and how to go about getting them. Then, a conversation begins, thanks to frustration.

Episode 100/3903 - Friday, 22nd of October, 2021

Boeta needs Naomi's attention urgently, but the latter does not understand the urgency attached to it. Nevertheless, Jenna discusses Danny with her boss while Tracy is feeling useless.

Episode 101/3904 - Monday, 25th of October, 2021

Danny must be smart about his response when Tertius notices something that is not meant for his eyes. Elsewhere, Trudie might be pretending to be cool with her situation, but the truth is that she is not. At and Conrad comes up with a plan to acquire more financial wealth while Tertius's presents raise suspicions. Then, Jenna has personal plans for Danny, while Lexi contacts Martin.

Episode 102/3905 - Tuesday, 26th of October, 2021

Tracy is advised about her huge project, while Annelize reveals a little too much to Annetjie. Meanwhile, after a discussion with Martin, Brandon receives a new boost about a better future, while Trudie is enraged in the aftermath of overcoming Naomi's doubts. Nadine makes sure Danny knows and remembers who is superior. Finally, Renate finds it hard to buy into her daughter's narrative.

Episode 103/3906 - Wednesday, 27th of October, 2021

The discussions with Trudie the night before breeds more unanswered questions than solutions, and Tracy offers her willingness to assist while also asking Annelize for some advice. Elsewhere, Tertius seems to have said more than enough in the presence of Chanel, while Naomi is in shock when she becomes privy to what Renate knows. Finally, Nadine is not happy about Danny's decisions, and a distasteful circumstance brews in Amoret.

Nadine is not happy about Danny's decisions. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 104/3907 - Thursday, 28th of October, 2021

Danny and Chanel's relationship is reaching a breaking point, and At admonishes Conrad about Tracy even though they are worried about the direction of the board's vote. Meanwhile, Lexi receives a surprising compliment while Trudie arranges a secret meeting. Then, Martin is suspicious of the truth behind all of Danny's actions.

Episode 105/3908 - Friday, 29th of October, 2021

Chanel finds out about something, and emotions fly afterwards. However, Jenna attempts to correct a predicament, while Renate has reservations about Trudie's fresh plans. Conrad and Steve are not on the same page, while Martin has a piece of admonition for Danny regarding Chanel.

Danny

Danny seems to be consistently courting trouble. When he is not in trouble, he is making trouble for other people. His attempts at getting out of trouble fail. Then, he gets help from some people, but this does not end his problems. Unfortunately, he becomes agitated after receiving a call, and every move he makes is monitored. Eventually, another team employs him but constantly needs to be reminded that he is a subordinate. All in all, no one trusts Danny completely.

Annelize

Young Annelize talks a lot about love and accompanying emotions; she needs guidance in her choice of men. Fortunately for her, someone is willing to take up that guidance role. But unfortunately, a piece of information puts her on edge, and she ends up challenging a man's true intentions. Annelize exposes a man's secret but reveals a little too much in the process. Finally, she accepts that she need help but not without offering help to her potential helper.

The Binnelanders teasers for this month shared above have given you something to think about while waiting for the suspense-filled series' upcoming episodes. Therefore, do not miss each show as they are on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30, while the omnibus airs on kykNET on Saturdays from 09h30.

READ ALSO: Isono Teasers for October 2021: Can Gabriel ensure Mary's downfall?

Briefly.co.za highlighted what to expect in Isono teasers for October 2021. For instance, find out how Mary manages to gain the people's admiration with her publicity stunt in her bid to win the local council elections.

Also, get to know how Makwande determines to find his dad and how his plans to get back in the game are ruined by Zoleka, while his efforts of self-distraction yield terrible consequences.

Source: Briefly.co.za