Who is Brian Kilmeade's wife, Dawn Kilmeade? Everything to know about her

Brian Kilmeade is a famous American TV and radio personality affiliated with the Fox News network. His love life is among the most searched queries about him online. In this article, learn more about Brian's wife, Dawn Kilmeade.

Brian and Dawn Kilmeade have been married since 1993. Photo: Kilmeade (modified by author)

Who is Brian Kilmeade's wife? Her name is Dawn Kilmeade. Unlike other celebrity couples, she does not enjoy being in the limelight. Dawn has been married to the TV personality for nearly three decades. She has avoided social media, which makes people even more curious about her.

Dawn Kilmeade’s bio and profile summary

Full name Dawn Kilmeade (née DeGaetano) Gender Female Date of birth 17 April 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York, USA Current residence Massapequa, Long Island, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Diane DeGaetano Siblings Denise Durso Marital status Married Husband Brian Children Bryan, Kirstyn, Kaitlyn Profession Homemaker Net worth $2 million

How old is Dawn Kilmeade?

Dawn Kilmeade (aged 59 years as of 2023) was born on 17 April 1964. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She was born and raised in Farmingdale, Long Island, New York, USA. Her mother’s name is Diane DeGaetano, but the identity of her father remains a mystery. Allegedly, she has a sister named Denise Durso.

What is Dawn Kilmeade’s job?

Unlike her celebrity husband, she has not revealed what she does professionally. Many assume she is a homemaker.

Is Brian Kilmeade married with children?

Dawn's husband is an anchor and author of more than ten books. Photo: Kilmeade (modified by author)

The TV host revealed that he met his wife in high school and they have been married for nearly 30 years. They have welcomed three children. They married on 3 December 1993. Family and close friends attended the wedding event. They chose The Power of Love by Huey Lewis as their wedding song.

Dawn Kilmeade’s children

Dawn and her husband are the parents of one boy and two girls. The names of Dawn and Brian Kilmeade’s children are Bryan, Kirstyn, and Kaitlyn.

Where do Brian Kilmeade’s wife and family reside?

Reportedly Dawn Kilmeade and her family stay in Massapequa, Long Island, New York, USA. In November 2012, they nearly lost their home to Hurricane Sandy. The first floor of their house was severely destroyed, and some of their neighbours’ houses were wrecked.

What happened to Brian Kilmeade's dad?

The Fox News political commentator lost his father to a fatal accident when he was young. As a result, he was forced to fend for himself from a tender age and worked his way up the ladder to become what he is today.

Dawn Kilmeade’s net worth

As of May 2023, different sources allege that she has a net worth of about $2 million.

How much does Brian Kilmeade make?

Brian is among the highest-paid American TV anchors. He hosts the Brian Kilmeade Show on weekdays from 9 am to 12 pm. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $10 million as of 2023. His yearly salary is estimated at $4 million.

Dawn is the celebrity wife of Brian Kilmeade. The couple has been married for nearly three decades. The mother of three does not enjoy being in the spotlight. The family of five lives in Massapequa, Long Island, New York, USA.

