Former Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane lost her bid to claim an R10 million gratuity from her former employer

Current POublic Protector Advocate Kholeka Gqaleka blocked her attempts to claim the gratuity, and Mkhwebane took the matter to court

The Gauteng High Court ruled against her and added that making such a ruling would be absurd

Busi Mkhwebane's R10 million gratuity application flopped, and netizens were entertained. Images: Moeletsi Mabe/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Nick David

JOHANNESBURG—Former Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not receive a cent from the R10 million gratuity she fought to be awarded.

Mkhwebane loses gratuity bid

Mkhwebane appeared before the Gauteng High Court on 9 October, where her hearing for her gratuity application was held. Mkhwebane was impeached in 2023 and dismissed from her office. Judge Omphemetse Mooki, in reading the judgement, said that he could not agree with her argument and that rewarding her with gratuity would be absurd.

Mkhwebane filed a court application after current Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka blocked her attempt to claim the R10 million gratuity. She then filed a motion to appeal Gcaleka and failed.

Netizens roasted her

South Africans on Facebook discussed the ruling.

David Mahlangu said:

"She will never win this case."

Bongani Zwane said:

"Consequences of showing ANC the middle finger when she joined the EFF. Now they are showing her where the sun sets."

Tumelo Bandile said:

"There was never a question of the outcome. It is always obvious with the current judiciary how cases will conclude."

Lwazi Cedric Mamba said:

"That's all they care about. They don't care about the country or helping people as leaders of the country, and they don't have a passion for their job. It's all about enriching themselves."

Zimasa Zanemfundo Kondile said:

"Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu are incompetent. They must take a break and read the law again."

