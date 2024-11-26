A University of KwaZulu-Natal student shared his experience of lovers disturbing him in the class

The lovey-dovey duo giggled while the class was in session and the guy was angry and called them out

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the guy for standing up for himself

An angry University of KwaZulu-Natal student took to his TikTok account to share a weird encounter in class.

A student was frustrated by a couple playing lovey-dovey in class. Images: @lilithagebuza/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to Lilitha Gebuza (@lilithagebuza), he went to class for a revision. On his arrival, he saw a couple being lovey-dovey. He didn’t mind. It wasn’t until they started disturbing him and others with their giggles that he burst out and confronted them.

At this point, the educator stopped teaching and everyone was looking at the scene. The lady was sitting on top of her man when all this happened. Lilitha looked down, and he was stunned to see the man’s hand coming from under the girl’s skirt. He was livid. The class was dismissed and the matter was said to be forwarded to the relevant people so that further action could be taken.

UKZN students angry at disturbing couple in class

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens applaud the guy for standing up for himself

The video gained over 80k views, with many online users applauding the guy for standing up to the duo. See the comments below:

@BrUcE👍 said:

“Isn’t that a crime I think it's called public indecency?”

@Spinkairo_203 commented:

“You were not wrong mntase, it's totally unacceptable.”

@Nkateko Vuma.💎 expressed:

“Some people have no respect for themselves and other people because why are you doing that in public especially in a learning and teaching area 😔.”

@MaSithoko_Dlomo♥️👩🏽‍💻 wrote:

“It was very disrespectful, you did well calling them out.”

@Elam Simamane commented:

“I’d be irritated as well I don’t blame you.”

@Suekqzzy said:

“You ain't seen nothing yet. They used to do it in the library while the rest of us were tryna study.”

Girl threatens herself to study

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who threatened herself to study for her exams.

A young student shared how she keeps herself disciplined and focused on her studies. She threatens herself by imagining the worst possible scenarios of not attaining her goals. The thought of not living her desired lifestyle is what scares her into focusing on her schoolwork.

The new generation of South African youth have a much smoother schooling journey than the generation before 1994. The young ones now have the privilege of attending the school of their choice after proving their hard work through exceptional grades.

Source: Briefly News