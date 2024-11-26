A kasi gogo who spoke on the matter of prepaid meters addressed Eskom with an eloquent English

The old lady was complaining about how the government didn't do enough to inform the elderly people about the KRN2 update

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the lady for being well-spoken

A kasi gogo with impressive English complained about the lack of information about the KRN2 meter changes.

Kasi Gogo stuns with English as she addresses Eskom

In a TikTok video uploaded by @jay_the_apostle, the elderly woman is standing in a queue where everyone who wants to change the electricity prepaid meters is standing. She complained about how the government failed to properly explain what was happening, especially to elderly people.

The woman further asked the government to do their jobs properly because she does not understand why she has to suffer but she pays and buys electricity. The gogo was saying all of this in eloquent English. She was well-spoken.

She closed the interview by saying, “Eskom give us electricity and we’ll give you respect.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi impressed by the well-spoken gogo

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users stanning the grandma. See the comments below:

@Siphiwe Pat Tshabalala🇿🇦🇰🇷 assumed:

“She was probably a teachers or nurse🔥🔥🔥🔥😭.”

@Superman aka Sun of man wrote:

“This is former government employee. Batho Pele principles.”

@Tholakeleseroalo commented:

“Gogo deserves a sit in parliament straight 🤞🏾🤞🏾.”

@Dzana said:

“You know this granny went to private school marung . maybe she has PhD.”

@Chantelle shared:

“When I saw the Lacoste Tshirt I knew she was going to leave us flabbergasted 😂😂.”

@Given Komane joked:

“The moment I saw the crocodile on her T-Shirt I knew mma Mokwena🐊 will preach!🧘‍♂️”

