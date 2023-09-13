Tbo Touch wowed Mzansi after he received what could be the biggest honour by far, a royal staff from the Zulu King

He posted a video of their meeting that happened at the reed dance King Misuzulu invited him to after their interview

Mzansi are in awe of the spectacular and historic meeting, hailing the radio man as a spiritually lucky individual

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini gifted Tbo touch with a royal staff during the reed dance celebrations. Images: @kingmisuzulu, @tbotouch

It is known that businessman Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe is a highly connected man with connections across the globe. What was not known, however, is that he would rub shoulders and be honoured by the kings of the land.

King Misuzulu honours Tbo Touch with a royal gift

The iconic radio broadcaster took to his Instagram to write a tribute for the special gift he received from the Zulu King, Misuzulu, during a reed dance he invited him to following an interview.

This is what Touch said:

"There are times in life when you ask yourself, what is unmerited favour? Upon who, is such bestowed? Well, certain things are ordained before time and nothing can derail or delay what was already predestinated. Thank you Nkosi ye Zulu, Hlanga lomhlabathi. Uyesabeka!"

Below is the video of King Misuzulu gifting Touch with the royal staff:

Social media reacts to Tbo Touch's royal engagement

His interaction with the Zulu dynasty was received with applause from online spectators. This is what was said:

@Lwandlemqadi said:

"Give this man 1-hectare in the Ngonyama Trust land."

@gogodineondlanzi's praised:

"This video gave me goosebumps! I could the kings you walk with wow! You are the King that God has set you to be Setloholo Sa ha Molefe! If only I knew your clan praises"

@sabelo_stz suggested:

"@tbotouch ‘s Zulu name should be 'Mthinte' or 'Mthinteni.”'

@ntokozo_biyela could only imagine:

"You must have felt some massive energy there."

@luciasimelane_ochan declared:

"Your lineage has been Blessed and your ancestors are rejoicing, this has a deep meaning. Bayede wena eendlovu."

@Rethabilephakoe said:

"You're so deserving! The king is well aware of your presence!"

@Nenemlungisi was wowed:

"Indeed your cup of favour and blessing is running over!"

@Findingidea congratulated him:

"You deserve it. No one hypes the king like you do. You also speak wisdom and respect him."

Tbo Touch meets with Zimbabwean president

In a related story on Briefly News, the international businessman visited the neighbouring country for the first time and received an honour from its head of state, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Their meeting was overshadowed by political and xenophobic opinions from South Africans and Zimbabweans, ultimately stealing his shine.

